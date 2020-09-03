GLOBAL ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING MARKET 2020: INDUSTRY ANALYSIS BY SIZE, SHARE, DEMAND, GROWTH RATE AND FORECASTS TILL 2025

This report focuses on the global Environmental Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Environmental Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Environmental Testing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Agilent Technologies Inc(U.S.)
ALS Life Sciences Europe(Czech Republic)
Asurequality Limited(New Zealand)
Bureau Veritas S.A.(France)
Environmental Testing, Inc(U.S.)
Eurofins Scientific(Luxembourg)
Intertek Group Plc(U.K.)
R J Hill Laboratories Ltd.(New Zealand)
Romer Labs Inc. GmbH(Germany)
SGS S.A.(Switzerland)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Residues
Solids
Organic Compounds
Microbiological Contaminants
Heavy Metal
Market segment by Application, split into
Air
Wastewater
Water
Soil
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Environmental Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Environmental Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Environmental Testing are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Environmental Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Residues
1.4.3 Solids
1.4.4 Organic Compounds
1.4.5 Microbiological Contaminants
1.4.6 Heavy Metal
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Environmental Testing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Air
1.5.3 Wastewater
1.5.4 Water
1.5.5 Soil
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Environmental Testing Market Size
2.2 Environmental Testing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Environmental Testing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Environmental Testing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Environmental Testing Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Environmental Testing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Environmental Testing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Environmental Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Environmental Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Environmental Testing Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Environmental Testing Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Environmental Testing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Environmental Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Environmental Testing Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Environmental Testing Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Environmental Testing Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Environmental Testing Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Environmental Testing Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Environmental Testing Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Environmental Testing Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Environmental Testing Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Environmental Testing Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Environmental Testing Key Players in China
7.3 China Environmental Testing Market Size by Type
7.4 China Environmental Testing Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Environmental Testing Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Environmental Testing Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Environmental Testing Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Environmental Testing Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Environmental Testing Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Environmental Testing Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Environmental Testing Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Environmental Testing Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Environmental Testing Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Environmental Testing Key Players in India
10.3 India Environmental Testing Market Size by Type
10.4 India Environmental Testing Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Environmental Testing Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Environmental Testing Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Environmental Testing Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Environmental Testing Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Agilent Technologies Inc(U.S.)
12.1.1 Agilent Technologies Inc(U.S.) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Environmental Testing Introduction
12.1.4 Agilent Technologies Inc(U.S.) Revenue in Environmental Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Agilent Technologies Inc(U.S.) Recent Development
12.2 ALS Life Sciences Europe(Czech Republic)
12.2.1 ALS Life Sciences Europe(Czech Republic) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Environmental Testing Introduction
12.2.4 ALS Life Sciences Europe(Czech Republic) Revenue in Environmental Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 ALS Life Sciences Europe(Czech Republic) Recent Development
12.3 Asurequality Limited(New Zealand)
12.3.1 Asurequality Limited(New Zealand) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Environmental Testing Introduction
12.3.4 Asurequality Limited(New Zealand) Revenue in Environmental Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Asurequality Limited(New Zealand) Recent Development
12.4 Bureau Veritas S.A.(France)
12.4.1 Bureau Veritas S.A.(France) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Environmental Testing Introduction
12.4.4 Bureau Veritas S.A.(France) Revenue in Environmental Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Bureau Veritas S.A.(France) Recent Development
12.5 Environmental Testing, Inc(U.S.)
12.5.1 Environmental Testing, Inc(U.S.) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Environmental Testing Introduction
12.5.4 Environmental Testing, Inc(U.S.) Revenue in Environmental Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Environmental Testing, Inc(U.S.) Recent Development
12.6 Eurofins Scientific(Luxembourg)
12.6.1 Eurofins Scientific(Luxembourg) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Environmental Testing Introduction
12.6.4 Eurofins Scientific(Luxembourg) Revenue in Environmental Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Eurofins Scientific(Luxembourg) Recent Development
12.7 Intertek Group Plc(U.K.)
12.7.1 Intertek Group Plc(U.K.) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Environmental Testing Introduction
12.7.4 Intertek Group Plc(U.K.) Revenue in Environmental Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Intertek Group Plc(U.K.) Recent Development
12.8 R J Hill Laboratories Ltd.(New Zealand)
12.8.1 R J Hill Laboratories Ltd.(New Zealand) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Environmental Testing Introduction
12.8.4 R J Hill Laboratories Ltd.(New Zealand) Revenue in Environmental Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 R J Hill Laboratories Ltd.(New Zealand) Recent Development
12.9 Romer Labs Inc. GmbH(Germany)
12.9.1 Romer Labs Inc. GmbH(Germany) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Environmental Testing Introduction
12.9.4 Romer Labs Inc. GmbH(Germany) Revenue in Environmental Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Romer Labs Inc. GmbH(Germany) Recent Development
12.10 SGS S.A.(Switzerland)
12.10.1 SGS S.A.(Switzerland) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Environmental Testing Introduction
12.10.4 SGS S.A.(Switzerland) Revenue in Environmental Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 SGS S.A.(Switzerland) Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
