GLOBAL ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING MARKET 2020: INDUSTRY ANALYSIS BY SIZE, SHARE, DEMAND, GROWTH RATE AND FORECASTS TILL 2025

This report focuses on the global Environmental Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Environmental Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Environmental Testing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Agilent Technologies Inc(U.S.)

ALS Life Sciences Europe(Czech Republic)

Asurequality Limited(New Zealand)

Bureau Veritas S.A.(France)

Environmental Testing, Inc(U.S.)

Eurofins Scientific(Luxembourg)

Intertek Group Plc(U.K.)

R J Hill Laboratories Ltd.(New Zealand)

Romer Labs Inc. GmbH(Germany)

SGS S.A.(Switzerland)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Residues

Solids

Organic Compounds

Microbiological Contaminants

Heavy Metal

Market segment by Application, split into

Air

Wastewater

Water

Soil

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Environmental Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Environmental Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Environmental Testing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Environmental Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Residues

1.4.3 Solids

1.4.4 Organic Compounds

1.4.5 Microbiological Contaminants

1.4.6 Heavy Metal

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Environmental Testing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Air

1.5.3 Wastewater

1.5.4 Water

1.5.5 Soil

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Environmental Testing Market Size

2.2 Environmental Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Environmental Testing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Environmental Testing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Environmental Testing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Environmental Testing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Environmental Testing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Environmental Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Environmental Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Environmental Testing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Environmental Testing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Environmental Testing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Environmental Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Environmental Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Environmental Testing Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Environmental Testing Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Environmental Testing Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Environmental Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Environmental Testing Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Environmental Testing Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Environmental Testing Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Environmental Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Environmental Testing Key Players in China

7.3 China Environmental Testing Market Size by Type

7.4 China Environmental Testing Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Environmental Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Environmental Testing Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Environmental Testing Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Environmental Testing Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Environmental Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Environmental Testing Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Environmental Testing Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Environmental Testing Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Environmental Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Environmental Testing Key Players in India

10.3 India Environmental Testing Market Size by Type

10.4 India Environmental Testing Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Environmental Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Environmental Testing Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Environmental Testing Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Environmental Testing Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Agilent Technologies Inc(U.S.)

12.1.1 Agilent Technologies Inc(U.S.) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Environmental Testing Introduction

12.1.4 Agilent Technologies Inc(U.S.) Revenue in Environmental Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Agilent Technologies Inc(U.S.) Recent Development

12.2 ALS Life Sciences Europe(Czech Republic)

12.2.1 ALS Life Sciences Europe(Czech Republic) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Environmental Testing Introduction

12.2.4 ALS Life Sciences Europe(Czech Republic) Revenue in Environmental Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 ALS Life Sciences Europe(Czech Republic) Recent Development

12.3 Asurequality Limited(New Zealand)

12.3.1 Asurequality Limited(New Zealand) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Environmental Testing Introduction

12.3.4 Asurequality Limited(New Zealand) Revenue in Environmental Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Asurequality Limited(New Zealand) Recent Development

12.4 Bureau Veritas S.A.(France)

12.4.1 Bureau Veritas S.A.(France) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Environmental Testing Introduction

12.4.4 Bureau Veritas S.A.(France) Revenue in Environmental Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Bureau Veritas S.A.(France) Recent Development

12.5 Environmental Testing, Inc(U.S.)

12.5.1 Environmental Testing, Inc(U.S.) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Environmental Testing Introduction

12.5.4 Environmental Testing, Inc(U.S.) Revenue in Environmental Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Environmental Testing, Inc(U.S.) Recent Development

12.6 Eurofins Scientific(Luxembourg)

12.6.1 Eurofins Scientific(Luxembourg) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Environmental Testing Introduction

12.6.4 Eurofins Scientific(Luxembourg) Revenue in Environmental Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Eurofins Scientific(Luxembourg) Recent Development

12.7 Intertek Group Plc(U.K.)

12.7.1 Intertek Group Plc(U.K.) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Environmental Testing Introduction

12.7.4 Intertek Group Plc(U.K.) Revenue in Environmental Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Intertek Group Plc(U.K.) Recent Development

12.8 R J Hill Laboratories Ltd.(New Zealand)

12.8.1 R J Hill Laboratories Ltd.(New Zealand) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Environmental Testing Introduction

12.8.4 R J Hill Laboratories Ltd.(New Zealand) Revenue in Environmental Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 R J Hill Laboratories Ltd.(New Zealand) Recent Development

12.9 Romer Labs Inc. GmbH(Germany)

12.9.1 Romer Labs Inc. GmbH(Germany) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Environmental Testing Introduction

12.9.4 Romer Labs Inc. GmbH(Germany) Revenue in Environmental Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Romer Labs Inc. GmbH(Germany) Recent Development

12.10 SGS S.A.(Switzerland)

12.10.1 SGS S.A.(Switzerland) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Environmental Testing Introduction

12.10.4 SGS S.A.(Switzerland) Revenue in Environmental Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 SGS S.A.(Switzerland) Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

