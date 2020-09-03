GLOBAL ANIMAL FEED SAFETY TESTING MARKET 2020: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS, TRENDS, APPLICATIONS, GROWTH ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Animal Feed Safety Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Animal Feed Safety Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Animal Feed Safety Testing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2318901

The key players covered in this study

Life Technologies Inc.

Intertek

Bruker Biosciences Corporation.

TUV Rheinland Group

Scintec

Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories

Whitebeck Group

Phenomenex Inc

RL Food Testing Laboratories

Genetic ID NA Inc.

SDK Laboratories

EMSL Anlaytical Inc.

OMIC USA Inc.

Maxxam

Foss

Invivo Laboratories

FeedTest

Quantum Analytical Services Ltd

DM Scientific

Food Safety Net Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pathogen Testing

Pesticides & Fertilizers Analysis

Antibiotics & Drugs

Mycotoxin Analysis

Proximate Analysis

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Poultry Feed

Dairy Feed

Equine Feed

Pet Food

Fish Feed

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Animal Feed Safety Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Animal Feed Safety Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Animal Feed Safety Testing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-animal-feed-safety-testing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Pathogen Testing

1.4.3 Pesticides & Fertilizers Analysis

1.4.4 Antibiotics & Drugs

1.4.5 Mycotoxin Analysis

1.4.6 Proximate Analysis

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Poultry Feed

1.5.3 Dairy Feed

1.5.4 Equine Feed

1.5.5 Pet Food

1.5.6 Fish Feed

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size

2.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Animal Feed Safety Testing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Animal Feed Safety Testing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Animal Feed Safety Testing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Animal Feed Safety Testing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Key Players in China

7.3 China Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size by Type

7.4 China Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Key Players in India

10.3 India Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size by Type

10.4 India Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Animal Feed Safety Testing Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Animal Feed Safety Testing Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Life Technologies Inc.

12.1.1 Life Technologies Inc. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Animal Feed Safety Testing Introduction

12.1.4 Life Technologies Inc. Revenue in Animal Feed Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Life Technologies Inc. Recent Development

12.2 Intertek

12.2.1 Intertek Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Animal Feed Safety Testing Introduction

12.2.4 Intertek Revenue in Animal Feed Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Intertek Recent Development

12.3 Bruker Biosciences Corporation.

12.3.1 Bruker Biosciences Corporation. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Animal Feed Safety Testing Introduction

12.3.4 Bruker Biosciences Corporation. Revenue in Animal Feed Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Bruker Biosciences Corporation. Recent Development

12.4 TUV Rheinland Group

12.4.1 TUV Rheinland Group Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Animal Feed Safety Testing Introduction

12.4.4 TUV Rheinland Group Revenue in Animal Feed Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 TUV Rheinland Group Recent Development

12.5 Scintec

12.5.1 Scintec Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Animal Feed Safety Testing Introduction

12.5.4 Scintec Revenue in Animal Feed Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Scintec Recent Development

12.6 Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories

12.6.1 Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Animal Feed Safety Testing Introduction

12.6.4 Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories Revenue in Animal Feed Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Eurofins Central Analytical Laboratories Recent Development

12.7 Whitebeck Group

12.7.1 Whitebeck Group Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Animal Feed Safety Testing Introduction

12.7.4 Whitebeck Group Revenue in Animal Feed Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Whitebeck Group Recent Development

12.8 Phenomenex Inc

12.8.1 Phenomenex Inc Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Animal Feed Safety Testing Introduction

12.8.4 Phenomenex Inc Revenue in Animal Feed Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Phenomenex Inc Recent Development

12.9 RL Food Testing Laboratories

12.9.1 RL Food Testing Laboratories Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Animal Feed Safety Testing Introduction

12.9.4 RL Food Testing Laboratories Revenue in Animal Feed Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 RL Food Testing Laboratories Recent Development

12.10 Genetic ID NA Inc.

12.10.1 Genetic ID NA Inc. Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Animal Feed Safety Testing Introduction

12.10.4 Genetic ID NA Inc. Revenue in Animal Feed Safety Testing Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Genetic ID NA Inc. Recent Development

12.11 SDK Laboratories

12.12 EMSL Anlaytical Inc.

12.13 OMIC USA Inc.

12.14 Maxxam

12.15 Foss

12.16 Invivo Laboratories

12.17 FeedTest

12.18 Quantum Analytical Services Ltd

12.19 DM Scientific

12.20 Food Safety Net Services

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2318901

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155