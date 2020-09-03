PRIVATE TUTORING MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS BY SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2020 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Private Tutoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Private Tutoring development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Private Tutoring market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2318701

The key players covered in this study

Ambow Education

New Oriental

TAL Education

Xueda Education

Juren Education Group

Manhattan Review

iTutorGroup

EF Education First

MandarinRocks

Web International English

Kaplan

Xiaozhan Jiaoyu

Tutors in China

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Academic Training

Sports Training

Art Training

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Pre-School Children

Primary School Students

Middle School Students

High School Students

College Students

Adults

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Private Tutoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Private Tutoring development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Private Tutoring are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-private-tutoring-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Private Tutoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Academic Training

1.4.3 Sports Training

1.4.4 Art Training

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Private Tutoring Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Pre-School Children

1.5.3 Primary School Students

1.5.4 Middle School Students

1.5.5 High School Students

1.5.6 College Students

1.5.7 Adults

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Private Tutoring Market Size

2.2 Private Tutoring Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Private Tutoring Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Private Tutoring Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Private Tutoring Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Private Tutoring Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Private Tutoring Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Private Tutoring Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Private Tutoring Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Private Tutoring Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Private Tutoring Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Private Tutoring Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Private Tutoring Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Private Tutoring Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Private Tutoring Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Private Tutoring Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Private Tutoring Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Private Tutoring Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Private Tutoring Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Private Tutoring Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Private Tutoring Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Private Tutoring Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Private Tutoring Key Players in China

7.3 China Private Tutoring Market Size by Type

7.4 China Private Tutoring Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Private Tutoring Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Private Tutoring Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Private Tutoring Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Private Tutoring Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Private Tutoring Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Private Tutoring Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Private Tutoring Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Private Tutoring Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Private Tutoring Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Private Tutoring Key Players in India

10.3 India Private Tutoring Market Size by Type

10.4 India Private Tutoring Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Private Tutoring Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Private Tutoring Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Private Tutoring Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Private Tutoring Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Ambow Education

12.1.1 Ambow Education Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Private Tutoring Introduction

12.1.4 Ambow Education Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Ambow Education Recent Development

12.2 New Oriental

12.2.1 New Oriental Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Private Tutoring Introduction

12.2.4 New Oriental Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 New Oriental Recent Development

12.3 TAL Education

12.3.1 TAL Education Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Private Tutoring Introduction

12.3.4 TAL Education Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 TAL Education Recent Development

12.4 Xueda Education

12.4.1 Xueda Education Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Private Tutoring Introduction

12.4.4 Xueda Education Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Xueda Education Recent Development

12.5 Juren Education Group

12.5.1 Juren Education Group Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Private Tutoring Introduction

12.5.4 Juren Education Group Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Juren Education Group Recent Development

12.6 Manhattan Review

12.6.1 Manhattan Review Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Private Tutoring Introduction

12.6.4 Manhattan Review Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Manhattan Review Recent Development

12.7 iTutorGroup

12.7.1 iTutorGroup Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Private Tutoring Introduction

12.7.4 iTutorGroup Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 iTutorGroup Recent Development

12.8 EF Education First

12.8.1 EF Education First Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Private Tutoring Introduction

12.8.4 EF Education First Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 EF Education First Recent Development

12.9 MandarinRocks

12.9.1 MandarinRocks Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Private Tutoring Introduction

12.9.4 MandarinRocks Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 MandarinRocks Recent Development

12.10 Web International English

12.10.1 Web International English Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Private Tutoring Introduction

12.10.4 Web International English Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Web International English Recent Development

12.11 Kaplan

12.12 Xiaozhan Jiaoyu

12.13 Tutors in China

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2318701

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155