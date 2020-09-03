PRIVATE TUTORING MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS BY SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2020 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Private Tutoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Private Tutoring development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Private Tutoring market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Ambow Education
New Oriental
TAL Education
Xueda Education
Juren Education Group
Manhattan Review
iTutorGroup
EF Education First
MandarinRocks
Web International English
Kaplan
Xiaozhan Jiaoyu
Tutors in China
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Academic Training
Sports Training
Art Training
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Pre-School Children
Primary School Students
Middle School Students
High School Students
College Students
Adults
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Private Tutoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Private Tutoring development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Private Tutoring are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Private Tutoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Academic Training
1.4.3 Sports Training
1.4.4 Art Training
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Private Tutoring Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Pre-School Children
1.5.3 Primary School Students
1.5.4 Middle School Students
1.5.5 High School Students
1.5.6 College Students
1.5.7 Adults
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Private Tutoring Market Size
2.2 Private Tutoring Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Private Tutoring Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Private Tutoring Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Private Tutoring Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Private Tutoring Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Private Tutoring Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Private Tutoring Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Private Tutoring Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Private Tutoring Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Private Tutoring Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Private Tutoring Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Private Tutoring Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Private Tutoring Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Private Tutoring Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Private Tutoring Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Private Tutoring Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Private Tutoring Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Private Tutoring Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Private Tutoring Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Private Tutoring Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Private Tutoring Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Private Tutoring Key Players in China
7.3 China Private Tutoring Market Size by Type
7.4 China Private Tutoring Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Private Tutoring Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Private Tutoring Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Private Tutoring Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Private Tutoring Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Private Tutoring Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Private Tutoring Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Private Tutoring Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Private Tutoring Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Private Tutoring Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Private Tutoring Key Players in India
10.3 India Private Tutoring Market Size by Type
10.4 India Private Tutoring Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Private Tutoring Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Private Tutoring Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Private Tutoring Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Private Tutoring Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Ambow Education
12.1.1 Ambow Education Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Private Tutoring Introduction
12.1.4 Ambow Education Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Ambow Education Recent Development
12.2 New Oriental
12.2.1 New Oriental Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Private Tutoring Introduction
12.2.4 New Oriental Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 New Oriental Recent Development
12.3 TAL Education
12.3.1 TAL Education Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Private Tutoring Introduction
12.3.4 TAL Education Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 TAL Education Recent Development
12.4 Xueda Education
12.4.1 Xueda Education Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Private Tutoring Introduction
12.4.4 Xueda Education Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Xueda Education Recent Development
12.5 Juren Education Group
12.5.1 Juren Education Group Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Private Tutoring Introduction
12.5.4 Juren Education Group Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Juren Education Group Recent Development
12.6 Manhattan Review
12.6.1 Manhattan Review Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Private Tutoring Introduction
12.6.4 Manhattan Review Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Manhattan Review Recent Development
12.7 iTutorGroup
12.7.1 iTutorGroup Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Private Tutoring Introduction
12.7.4 iTutorGroup Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 iTutorGroup Recent Development
12.8 EF Education First
12.8.1 EF Education First Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Private Tutoring Introduction
12.8.4 EF Education First Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 EF Education First Recent Development
12.9 MandarinRocks
12.9.1 MandarinRocks Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Private Tutoring Introduction
12.9.4 MandarinRocks Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 MandarinRocks Recent Development
12.10 Web International English
12.10.1 Web International English Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Private Tutoring Introduction
12.10.4 Web International English Revenue in Private Tutoring Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Web International English Recent Development
12.11 Kaplan
12.12 Xiaozhan Jiaoyu
12.13 Tutors in China
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
