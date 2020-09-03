Talent Acquisition Software Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Players, Product Scope, Regional Demand, COVID-19 Impacts and Forecast 2025

Talent acquisition is the process of finding and acquiring skilled workforce as per the requirements in organizations. Talent acquisition team of HR department is responsible for searching, acquiring, assessing, and hiring candidates that will fit organizational goal and project requirements. Talent acquisition software helps organizations in leveraging video, social, and mobile technologies for managing talent lifecycle. This lifecycle includes the development of talent pools, integrating marketing automation tools, screening of applicants, and on-boarding of applicants.

With digitalization of talent acquisition solutions, companies can post jobs on the internet and receive hundreds of applications in a few minutes. However, there are some shortcomings from ATS. Many unqualified candidates apply, making it hard for employers to find qualified candidates. Also, candidate pools are limited to active candidates, who actively apply for jobs, not including passive candidates, who are not actively looking for jobs but open to other opportunities. Passive candidates account for 75% of the workforce, so it is important to reach out to them to hire the best candidates.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2460578

In 2018, the global Talent Acquisition Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Talent Acquisition Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Talent Acquisition Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CornerStone on Demand

IBM

Oracle

SAP

WorkDay

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise Solutions

On-Demand Solutions

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2460578

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Business

Large Business

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Talent Acquisition Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Talent Acquisition Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-talent-acquisition-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Talent Acquisition Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Talent Acquisition Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise Solutions

1.4.3 On-Demand Solutions

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Talent Acquisition Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium Business

1.5.3 Large Business

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Talent Acquisition Software Market Size

2.2 Talent Acquisition Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Talent Acquisition Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Talent Acquisition Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Talent Acquisition Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Talent Acquisition Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Talent Acquisition Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Talent Acquisition Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Talent Acquisition Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Talent

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155