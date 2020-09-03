Students are procuring test preparation programs and services to enhance their performance in academic and non-academic examinations. With respect to surge in the demand for test preparation products, the providers have made changes in their marketing and delivery services to increase student acquisition rates. Majority of students have begun to enroll for online tutoring services to prepare for standardized tests and school level exams.

The increasing incorporation of AI in tutoring services is identified as one of the primary growth factors for this market. The incorporation of innovative education technology solutions is widely gaining prominence in the test preparation market in the US. The utilization of intelligent tutoring systems has led to several advancements in the online tutoring market. These systems are hybrid models with an amalgamation of machine learning technologies and can directly interact with students without any human interference. Moreover, the capabilities of these intelligent tutoring systems to interpret complex human responses while teaching differentiates them from traditional computer-aided instruction systems. Incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into the education technology offers the ability to learn student learning patterns and accordingly present content and assess performance. Most of the stakeholders in the education market are already making significant investments to digitize their content.

In 2018, the global Test Preparation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Test Preparation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

ArborBridge

Pearson Education

Club Z

The Princeton Review

Kaplan

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

University Exams

Certification Exams

High School Exams

Elementary Exams

Other Exams

Market segment by Application, split into

K-12

Higher Education

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Test Preparation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Test Preparation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Test Preparation are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

