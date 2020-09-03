Global Online Payroll Services Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Online Payroll Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Payroll Services development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Online Payroll Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Intuit
ADP
IOIPay
OnPay
APS
SurePayroll (Paychex)
BenefitMall
PayUSA
MyPayrollHR
Coastal Human Resource Group
Gusto
Square
PAYweb
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Basic Payroll Services
Enhanced Payroll Services
Full Service Payroll Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Business
Midsized Business
Large Business
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Online Payroll Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Online Payroll Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Payroll Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Online Payroll Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Basic Payroll Services
1.4.3 Enhanced Payroll Services
1.4.4 Full Service Payroll Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Online Payroll Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Small Business
1.5.3 Midsized Business
1.5.4 Large Business
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Online Payroll Services Market Size
2.2 Online Payroll Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Online Payroll Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Online Payroll Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Online Payroll Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Online Payroll Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Online Payroll Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Online Payroll Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Online Payroll Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Online Payroll Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Online Payroll Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Online Payroll Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Online Payroll Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Online Payroll Services Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Online Payroll Services Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Online Payroll Services Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Online Payroll Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Online Payroll Services Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Online Payroll Services Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Online Payroll Services Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Online Payroll Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Online Payroll Services Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Online Payroll Services Key Players in China
7.3 China Online Payroll Services Market Size by Type
7.4 China Online Payroll Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Online Payroll Services Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Online Payroll Services Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Online Payroll Services Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Online Payroll Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Online Payroll Services Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Online Payroll Services Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Online Payroll Services Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Online Payroll Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Online Payroll Services Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Online Payroll Services Key Players in India
10.3 India Online Payroll Services Market Size by Type
10.4 India Online Payroll Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Online Payroll Services Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Online Payroll Services Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Online Payroll Services Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Online Payroll Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Intuit
12.1.1 Intuit Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Online Payroll Services Introduction
12.1.4 Intuit Revenue in Online Payroll Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Intuit Recent Development
12.2 ADP
12.2.1 ADP Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Online Payroll Services Introduction
12.2.4 ADP Revenue in Online Payroll Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 ADP Recent Development
12.3 IOIPay
12.3.1 IOIPay Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Online Payroll Services Introduction
12.3.4 IOIPay Revenue in Online Payroll Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 IOIPay Recent Development
12.4 OnPay
12.4.1 OnPay Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Online Payroll Services Introduction
12.4.4 OnPay Revenue in Online Payroll Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 OnPay Recent Development
12.5 APS
12.5.1 APS Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Online Payroll Services Introduction
12.5.4 APS Revenue in Online Payroll Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 APS Recent Development
12.6 SurePayroll (Paychex)
12.6.1 SurePayroll (Paychex) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Online Payroll Services Introduction
12.6.4 SurePayroll (Paychex) Revenue in Online Payroll Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 SurePayroll (Paychex) Recent Development
12.7 BenefitMall
12.7.1 BenefitMall Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Online Payroll Services Introduction
12.7.4 BenefitMall Revenue in Online Payroll Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 BenefitMall Recent Development
12.8 PayUSA
12.8.1 PayUSA Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Online Payroll Services Introduction
12.8.4 PayUSA Revenue in Online Payroll Services Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 PayUSA Recent Development
12.9 MyPayrollHR
12.9.1 MyPayrollHR Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Online Payroll Services Introduction
12.9.4 MyPayrollHR Revenue in Online Payroll Services Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 MyPayrollHR Recent Development
12.10 Coastal Human Resource Group
12.10.1 Coastal Human Resource Group Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Online Payroll Services Introduction
12.10.4 Coastal Human Resource Group Revenue in Online Payroll Services Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Coastal Human Resource Group Recent Development
12.11 Gusto
12.12 Square
12.13 PAYweb
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
