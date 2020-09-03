Global Case Management Software Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

This report focuses on the global Case Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Case Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Case Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Athena Software
Needles
KANA
Social Solutions
Themis Solutions (Clio)
AbacusLaw
MyCase
Smokeball
SmartAdvocate
Jarvis Legal
Anaqua
LegalEdge
HoudiniEsq
CosmoLex
Rocket Matter
Actionstep
Firm Central
Prevail
CoCounselor
Coyote Analytics
LegalTrek
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web-Based Case Management Software
Cloud Based Case Management Software
On-Premise Case Management Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Law Firms
Hospitals
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Case Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Case Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Case Management Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Case Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Web-Based Case Management Software
1.4.3 Cloud Based Case Management Software
1.4.4 On-Premise Case Management Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Case Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Law Firms
1.5.3 Hospitals
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Case Management Software Market Size
2.2 Case Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Case Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Case Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Case Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Case Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Case Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Case Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Case Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Case Management Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Case Management Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Case Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Case Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Case Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Case Management Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Case Management Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Case Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Case Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Case Management Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Case Management Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Case Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Case Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Case Management Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Case Management Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Case Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Case Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Case Management Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Case Management Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Case Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Case Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Case Management Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Case Management Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Case Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Case Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Case Management Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Case Management Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Case Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Case Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Case Management Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Case Management Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Case Management Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Case Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Case Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Athena Software
12.2.1 Athena Software Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Case Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 Athena Software Revenue in Case Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Athena Software Recent Development
12.3 Needles
12.3.1 Needles Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Case Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 Needles Revenue in Case Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Needles Recent Development
12.4 KANA
12.4.1 KANA Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Case Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 KANA Revenue in Case Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 KANA Recent Development
12.5 Social Solutions
12.5.1 Social Solutions Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Case Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 Social Solutions Revenue in Case Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Social Solutions Recent Development
12.6 Themis Solutions (Clio)
12.6.1 Themis Solutions (Clio) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Case Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 Themis Solutions (Clio) Revenue in Case Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Themis Solutions (Clio) Recent Development
12.7 AbacusLaw
12.7.1 AbacusLaw Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Case Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 AbacusLaw Revenue in Case Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 AbacusLaw Recent Development
12.8 MyCase
12.8.1 MyCase Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Case Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 MyCase Revenue in Case Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 MyCase Recent Development
12.9 Smokeball
12.9.1 Smokeball Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Case Management Software Introduction
12.9.4 Smokeball Revenue in Case Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Smokeball Recent Development
12.10 SmartAdvocate
12.10.1 SmartAdvocate Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Case Management Software Introduction
12.10.4 SmartAdvocate Revenue in Case Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 SmartAdvocate Recent Development
12.11 Jarvis Legal
12.12 Anaqua
12.13 LegalEdge
12.14 HoudiniEsq
12.15 CosmoLex
12.16 Rocket Matter
12.17 Actionstep
12.18 Firm Central
12.19 Prevail
12.20 CoCounselor
12.21 Coyote Analytics
12.22 LegalTrek
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
