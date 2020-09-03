Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

This report focuses on the global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) development in United States, Europe and China.
PSIM is a software that is responsible for ensuring the safety and security of data, hardware, network, and programs owned by an organization, which can be tampered by an external agency.
The development of global PSIM standards will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on this market’s growth during the next few years.
In 2017, the global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
CNL Software
Qognify
Johnson Controls
Vidsys
AxxonSoft
Bosch Security Systems
Genetec
Kentima
C.MER INDUSTRIES
Milestone systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Services
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Critical Infrastructure
Corporate Enterprises
Public Safety
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Services
1.4.3 Software
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Critical Infrastructure
1.5.3 Corporate Enterprises
1.5.4 Public Safety
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size
2.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Key Players in China
7.3 China Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Key Players in India
10.3 India Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 CNL Software
12.1.1 CNL Software Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Introduction
12.1.4 CNL Software Revenue in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 CNL Software Recent Development
12.2 Qognify
12.2.1 Qognify Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Introduction
12.2.4 Qognify Revenue in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Qognify Recent Development
12.3 Johnson Controls
12.3.1 Johnson Controls Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Introduction
12.3.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development
12.4 Vidsys
12.4.1 Vidsys Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Introduction
12.4.4 Vidsys Revenue in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Vidsys Recent Development
12.5 AxxonSoft
12.5.1 AxxonSoft Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Introduction
12.5.4 AxxonSoft Revenue in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 AxxonSoft Recent Development
12.6 Bosch Security Systems
12.6.1 Bosch Security Systems Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Introduction
12.6.4 Bosch Security Systems Revenue in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Bosch Security Systems Recent Development
12.7 Genetec
12.7.1 Genetec Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Introduction
12.7.4 Genetec Revenue in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Genetec Recent Development
12.8 Kentima
12.8.1 Kentima Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Introduction
12.8.4 Kentima Revenue in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Kentima Recent Development
12.9 C.MER INDUSTRIES
12.9.1 C.MER INDUSTRIES Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Introduction
12.9.4 C.MER INDUSTRIES Revenue in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 C.MER INDUSTRIES Recent Development
12.10 Milestone systems
12.10.1 Milestone systems Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Introduction
12.10.4 Milestone systems Revenue in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Milestone systems Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst\’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
