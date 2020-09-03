Drug Designing Tools Market Trends & Dynamics, Latest News & developments, Investment Scope, Deep-Dive Insights Outlook 2025

Drug designing tools are computer modeling techniques that provide insights into experimental findings. These tools use computational chemistry to discover, enhance, or study drugs and related biologically active molecules. Drug designing can be done in two ways, namely, structure-based drug design or ligand-based drug design.
On the basis of solution, the multi databases segment is estimated to hold the largest share in 2025. However, the predictive analytics segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR.
In 2017, the global Drug Designing Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Drug Designing Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drug Designing Tools development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
BioSolveIT
ChemAxon
XtalPi
Agilent Technologies
Schrodinger
Biovia Corporation
Novo Informatics
OpenEye Scientific Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Multi Databases
Virtual Screening Tools
Structure Designing/ Building Tools
Predictive Analytics
Model Building Tools
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Pharmaceutical Companies
Biotechnology Companies
Contract Research Organizations
Academic and Research Institutes
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Drug Designing Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Drug Designing Tools development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Drug Designing Tools are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Drug Designing Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Multi Databases
1.4.3 Virtual Screening Tools
1.4.4 Structure Designing/ Building Tools
1.4.5 Predictive Analytics
1.4.6 Model Building Tools
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Drug Designing Tools Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Pharmaceutical Companies
1.5.3 Biotechnology Companies
1.5.4 Contract Research Organizations
1.5.5 Academic and Research Institutes
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Drug Designing Tools Market Size
2.2 Drug Designing Tools Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Drug Designing Tools Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Drug Designing Tools Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Drug Designing Tools Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Drug Designing Tools Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Drug Designing Tools Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Drug Designing Tools Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Drug Designing Tools Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Drug Designing Tools Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Drug Designing Tools Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Drug Designing Tools Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Drug Designing Tools Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Drug Designing Tools Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Drug Designing Tools Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Drug Designing Tools Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Drug Designing Tools Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Drug Designing Tools Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Drug Designing Tools Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Drug Designing Tools Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Drug Designing Tools Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Drug Designing Tools Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Drug Designing Tools Key Players in China
7.3 China Drug Designing Tools Market Size by Type
7.4 China Drug Designing Tools Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Drug Designing Tools Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Drug Designing Tools Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Drug Designing Tools Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Drug Designing Tools Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Drug Designing Tools Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Drug Designing Tools Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Drug Designing Tools Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Drug Designing Tools Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Drug Designing Tools Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Drug Designing Tools Key Players in India
10.3 India Drug Designing Tools Market Size by Type
10.4 India Drug Designing Tools Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Drug Designing Tools Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Drug Designing Tools Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Drug Designing Tools Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Drug Designing Tools Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 BioSolveIT
12.1.1 BioSolveIT Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Drug Designing Tools Introduction
12.1.4 BioSolveIT Revenue in Drug Designing Tools Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 BioSolveIT Recent Development
12.2 ChemAxon
12.2.1 ChemAxon Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Drug Designing Tools Introduction
12.2.4 ChemAxon Revenue in Drug Designing Tools Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 ChemAxon Recent Development
12.3 XtalPi
12.3.1 XtalPi Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Drug Designing Tools Introduction
12.3.4 XtalPi Revenue in Drug Designing Tools Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 XtalPi Recent Development
12.4 Agilent Technologies
12.4.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Drug Designing Tools Introduction
12.4.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in Drug Designing Tools Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development
12.5 Schrodinger
12.5.1 Schrodinger Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Drug Designing Tools Introduction
12.5.4 Schrodinger Revenue in Drug Designing Tools Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Schrodinger Recent Development
12.6 Biovia Corporation
12.6.1 Biovia Corporation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Drug Designing Tools Introduction
12.6.4 Biovia Corporation Revenue in Drug Designing Tools Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Biovia Corporation Recent Development
12.7 Novo Informatics
12.7.1 Novo Informatics Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Drug Designing Tools Introduction
12.7.4 Novo Informatics Revenue in Drug Designing Tools Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Novo Informatics Recent Development
12.8 OpenEye Scientific Software
12.8.1 OpenEye Scientific Software Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Drug Designing Tools Introduction
12.8.4 OpenEye Scientific Software Revenue in Drug Designing Tools Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 OpenEye Scientific Software Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
