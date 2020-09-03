Talent Management Software Market Key Growth Factors, development trends, key manufacturers and competitive forecast 2025

The Global Talent Management Software Market size was 7860 million US$ and it is expected to reach 29700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 18.1% during 2019-2025. Talent management software enables the control and management of various aspects of HR actions and helps maintain employees’ details from the date of joining to the date of retirement. Moreover, talent management software incorporates HR activities such as performance management, career pathing management, succession planning, compensation management, assessment and other core HRsolutions, for instance payroll management and leave management. Talent management software helps to develop the productivity of HR staff by providing self-service web interfaces.

A rapid shift toward web-based applications and digitization is the major driver for the increased demand for software solutions, whereas the rate at which different industries are adopting talent management tools and solutions is further anticipated to result in the influx of new and enhanced tools in the marketplace.

The industry is expanding at a rapid rate owing to many reasons including extensive research and development activities, an optimistic investment landscape, and the increasing interest of large technological companies in the industry developments.

This report focuses on the global Talent Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Talent Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cornerstone Ondemand

IBM

Lumesse

Oracle

ADP

Peoplefluent

Skillsoft

Saba Software

Talentsoft

Workday

SumTotal Systems

Ultimate Software

TalentGuard

Centranum

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Recruiting Management

Compensation Management

Employee Lifecycle Management

Learning and Training Management

Performance Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Business

Large Business

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Talent Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Talent Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Talent Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Talent Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Recruiting Management

1.4.3 Compensation Management

1.4.4 Employee Lifecycle Management

1.4.5 Learning and Training Management

1.4.6 Performance Management

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Talent Management Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium Business

1.5.3 Large Business

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Talent Management Software Market Size

2.2 Talent Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Talent Management Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Talent Management Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Talent Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Talent Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Talent Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Talent Management Software Market Concentration Rati

Continued….

