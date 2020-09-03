GLOBAL TERM LIFE ASSURANCE MARKET 2020 – RECENT STUDY INCLUDING KEY PLAYERS, APPLICATIONS, GROWTH FACTORS ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TILL 2025

In 2017, the global Term Life Assurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.9% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Term Life Assurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Term Life Assurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Allianz
AXA
Generali
Ping An Insurance
China Life Insurance
Prudential PLC
Munich Re
Zurich Insurance
Nippon Life Insurance
Japan Post Holdings
Berkshire Hathaway
Metlife
Manulife Financial
CPIC
Chubb
AIG
Aviva
Allstate
Swiss RE
Prudential Financial
Travelers
AIA
Aflac
Legal & General
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Level Term Life Insurance
Decreasing Term Life Insurance
Market segment by Application, split into
Agency
Brokers
Bancassurance
Digital & Direct Channels
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Term Life Assurance are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Term Life Assurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Level Term Life Insurance
1.4.3 Decreasing Term Life Insurance
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Term Life Assurance Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Agency
1.5.3 Brokers
1.5.4 Bancassurance
1.5.5 Digital & Direct Channels
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Term Life Assurance Market Size
2.2 Term Life Assurance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Term Life Assurance Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Term Life Assurance Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Term Life Assurance Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Term Life Assurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Term Life Assurance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Term Life Assurance Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Term Life Assurance Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Term Life Assurance Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Term Life Assurance Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Term Life Assurance Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Term Life Assurance Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Term Life Assurance Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Term Life Assurance Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Term Life Assurance Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Term Life Assurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Term Life Assurance Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Term Life Assurance Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Term Life Assurance Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Term Life Assurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Term Life Assurance Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Term Life Assurance Key Players in China
7.3 China Term Life Assurance Market Size by Type
7.4 China Term Life Assurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Term Life Assurance Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Term Life Assurance Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Term Life Assurance Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Term Life Assurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Term Life Assurance Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Term Life Assurance Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Term Life Assurance Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Term Life Assurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Term Life Assurance Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Term Life Assurance Key Players in India
10.3 India Term Life Assurance Market Size by Type
10.4 India Term Life Assurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Term Life Assurance Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Term Life Assurance Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Term Life Assurance Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Term Life Assurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Allianz
12.1.1 Allianz Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Term Life Assurance Introduction
12.1.4 Allianz Revenue in Term Life Assurance Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Allianz Recent Development
12.2 AXA
12.2.1 AXA Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Term Life Assurance Introduction
12.2.4 AXA Revenue in Term Life Assurance Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 AXA Recent Development
12.3 Generali
12.3.1 Generali Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Term Life Assurance Introduction
12.3.4 Generali Revenue in Term Life Assurance Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Generali Recent Development
12.4 Ping An Insurance
12.4.1 Ping An Insurance Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Term Life Assurance Introduction
12.4.4 Ping An Insurance Revenue in Term Life Assurance Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Ping An Insurance Recent Development
12.5 China Life Insurance
12.5.1 China Life Insurance Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Term Life Assurance Introduction
12.5.4 China Life Insurance Revenue in Term Life Assurance Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 China Life Insurance Recent Development
12.6 Prudential PLC
12.6.1 Prudential PLC Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Term Life Assurance Introduction
12.6.4 Prudential PLC Revenue in Term Life Assurance Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Prudential PLC Recent Development
12.7 Munich Re
12.7.1 Munich Re Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Term Life Assurance Introduction
12.7.4 Munich Re Revenue in Term Life Assurance Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Munich Re Recent Development
12.8 Zurich Insurance
12.8.1 Zurich Insurance Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Term Life Assurance Introduction
12.8.4 Zurich Insurance Revenue in Term Life Assurance Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Zurich Insurance Recent Development
12.9 Nippon Life Insurance
12.9.1 Nippon Life Insurance Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Term Life Assurance Introduction
12.9.4 Nippon Life Insurance Revenue in Term Life Assurance Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Nippon Life Insurance Recent Development
12.10 Japan Post Holdings
12.10.1 Japan Post Holdings Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Term Life Assurance Introduction
12.10.4 Japan Post Holdings Revenue in Term Life Assurance Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Japan Post Holdings Recent Development
12.11 Berkshire Hathaway
12.12 Metlife
12.13 Manulife Financial
12.14 CPIC
12.15 Chubb
12.16 AIG
12.17 Aviva
12.18 Allstate
12.19 Swiss RE
12.20 Prudential Financial
12.21 Travelers
12.22 AIA
12.23 Aflac
12.24 Legal & General
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
