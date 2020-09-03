Storage Virtualization Market 2020 Inclining Emerging Opportunities, Sweeping Trends, In-Depth Analysis and Forecast 2025

Storage virtualization options are available with flexible licensing and multiple hybrid models. This technology can be used by all sizes of enterprises. Usage of storage virtualization in smart devices and software defined storage are prominent trends observed in the market.

The increase in implementation of virtualization solutions has led to a rapid development of server virtualization solutions. It increases the productivity of servers and the network as a whole.

There is need for centralization of all processes in the network and scaling of computing resources in the network to reduce workloads drives its adoption. The increase in IT spending by enterprises and the growing amount of storage data generated by cloud computing and IoT will emerge as some key factors propelling the demand for virtual storage until 2023.

In 2018, the global Storage Virtualization market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Storage Virtualization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Storage Virtualization development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

HP

IBM

Oracle

DataCore Software

EMC²

Hitachi Data Systems

NetApp

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Storage Devices

Block Aggregation Layer

File/Record Layer

Application Layer

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Automotive

Government

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Storage Virtualization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Storage Virtualization development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Storage Virtualization are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

