Storage as a Service Market | Leading industry players, products and services, Market Size and Trends 2020-2025

Storage as a Service is a business model in which a large company rents space in their storage infrastructure to a smaller company or individual.

The impact of the Dodd-Frank Act on the storage market will be a key factor spurring the growth prospects for this market during the estimated period. Recently, in the global financial sector, a number of rules and regulations for swaps came into effect under the Dodd-Frank Act. This act has completely overhauled the global financial sector by promoting financial stability and creating transparency and accountability in the financial systems. Since sectors like utilities, chemical, mining, airlines, agribusiness, and commerce require the implementation of appropriate business, management, and technology tools, the need for the Dodd-Frank Act will increase as it mandates record keeping for business documentation purposes

The Americas accounted for a market share of around 48% during 2017 and will be the largest region for this market until the end of 2023. In this region, the rising need for backup and data archiving in the cloud will lead to the strong growth of this market. In addition, the implementation of cloud-based storage solutions across industries like BFSI, healthcare, and education will also result in the growth of the market in the Americas.

This report focuses on the global Storage as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Storage as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T

AWS

Google

HPE

IBM

Microsoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Stand-Alone and Platform-Attached Storage

Cloud Archiving

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Storage as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Storage as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Storage as a Service are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

