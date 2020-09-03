Stand Alone Cloud Storage Market 2020 Inclining Emerging Opportunities, Sweeping Trends, In-Depth Analysis And Forecast 2025

Cloud storage allows enterprises to store data on remote servers that can be accessed through internet. These remote servers are maintained, operated and managed by cloud storage service providers. Cloud storage is basically a virtual mode of data storage. The data stored on cloud can be accessed and shared across devices through internet.

Business enterprises are increasingly using Internet to run their business and drive revenue growth. The cloud is one of the most effective alternatives for the traditional on-premises storage by which enterprise users can access applications and data stored in the cloud through the internet. Standalone cloud storage is one among several cloud-based storage service offerings, which is utilized by many enterprises to reduces data storage costs, improves efficiency, and ensures easy access to data from anywhere and at any time. In addition, it helps the enterprises to reduce their IT infrastructural costs significantly.

Increase in need for cost-efficient storage solutions specifically by small and medium size organizations drive the market. In addition, increased need for enhanced storage of both structured and unstructured data as well as continuous rise in volume of data generated by enterprises propels the growth of the market. However, data security and privacy issues limits the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in outsourcing of storage services and rise in need for more efficient data storage options is expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market.

In 2018, the global Stand Alone Cloud Storage market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Stand Alone Cloud Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Stand Alone Cloud Storage development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T

Amazon Web Services

Google

HP

IBM

Microsoft

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Primary Storage

Cloud Storage Gateway

Data Archiving

Disaster Recovery and Back Up Storage

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail and E-commerce

Government

Travel and Hospitality

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Stand Alone Cloud Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Stand Alone Cloud Storage development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Stand Alone Cloud Storage are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



