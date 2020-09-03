Cannabis Market : Challenges and Opportunities Reviewed in a New Study

The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Cannabis market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cannabis market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cannabis report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cannabis market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cannabis market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the Cannabis report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Segment by Type, the Cannabis market is segmented into

Flower

Concentrates

Segment by Application, the Cannabis market is segmented into

Medical

Recreational

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Cannabis market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Cannabis market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Cannabis Market Share Analysis

Cannabis market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Cannabis business, the date to enter into the Cannabis market, Cannabis product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada)

Cannabis Science Inc. (US)

Aphria Inc. (Canada)

Medical Marijuana

Mentor Capital

CBD American Shaman

CV Sciences

FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES

IRIE CBD

Meadow Care

Pharmahemp

Terra Tech

NuLeaf Naturals

The Cannabis report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cannabis market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cannabis market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Highlights of the Report

The report offers a broad understanding of the customer behavior and growth patterns of the global Cannabis market

The report sheds light on the lucrative business prospects pertaining to the global Cannabis market

The readers will gain an insight into the upcoming products and related innovations in the global Cannabis market

The report provides details about the key strategic initiatives adopted by the key players functioning in the global Cannabis market

The authors of the Cannabis report have scrutinized the segments considering their profitability, market demand, sales revenue, production, and growth potential

In the geographical analysis, the Cannabis report examines the current market developments in various regions and countries.

