Lucrative Opportunities in North America to Propel the Growth of the Fungi-based Protein Market

Global Fungi-based Protein Market Analysis

Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Fungi-based Protein market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Fungi-based Protein by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.

As per the report, the Fungi-based Protein market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.

Regional Outlook

The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Fungi-based Protein market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.

Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment

The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Fungi-based Protein market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

Key Players

Some of the key players in global fungi-based protein are Quorn Foods (Monde Nissin Corporation), Tyson Foods Inc., 3fbio Ltd., Naturex, NOW Health Group, Willows Ingredients, Aumgene Biosciences, and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The global Fungi based protein market is in its growth phase and thus is has several opportunities for emerging as well as existing market players. The increasing number of vegan population in developed countries, as well as rising veganism trend in developing countries, creates opportunities for fungi-based protein market participants to diversify their product range as well as expand to untapped regions. With the rapid spread of the Internet in all corner of the world, there is a rise in awareness among people about benefits as well as functional properties of fungi-based proteins. Thus, food and beverages manufacturers are opting e-Commerce to penetrate to markets across the world and increase presence in the fungi-based protein market.

Global Fungi-based Protein Market: A Regional Outlook

The global fungi-based protein market can be regionally segmented as North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East & Africa, and Oceania. Europe, as well as the North American region, are expected to hold the major share in fungi-based protein market owing to the increasing number consumer shift to plant-based and vegan diet as well as the presence of key players. However, East Asia as well as South Asia region is expected to exhibit a rapid growth in fungi-based protein market owing to the increasing number of health-conscious people as well as flourishing food and beverage industry. The players in fungi-based protein markets are expected to expand to potential markets such as Latin America & Middle East & Africa regions.

The report aims to address the following pressing questions related to the Fungi-based Protein market:

What is the structure of the Fungi-based Protein market in region 1? What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Fungi-based Protein market? How are market players adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the impact of the new food trends such as ‘clean-label’ and ‘free-from’ on the global Fungi-based Protein market? Which region is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period?

Key Takeaways from the Fungi-based Protein Market Report

Most effective marketing and distribution channels adopted by market players

Market attractiveness of various regional markets

Trends influencing the current dynamics of the Fungi-based Protein market

Growth prospects of various market segments post the COVID-19 pandemic

Leading market players in the Fungi-based Protein market

