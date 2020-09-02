Growing Focus on R&D Likely to Accelerate the Growth of the Confectionery Coatings Market

“
The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Confectionery Coatings market.
The Confectionery Coatings market study encompasses a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Confectionery Coatings market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.
The geographical reach of the Confectionery Coatings market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.
The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.
Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.
key participants in the confectionery coatings market are emphasizing on promotional activities of products through social media and marketing campaigns. Additionally, visually appealing designs and colors in confectionery coatings are also supplementing the market growth. At a macroeconomic level, the increase in the price of raw materials of chocolate and confectionery products is disrupting the growth of the confectionery coatings market.
Global Confectionery Coatings Market: Segmentation:
The confectionery coatings market is segmented on the basis of flavor, product type, nature and form.
On the basis of flavor, the confectionery coatings market is segmented into-
- Milk chocolate
- White chocolate
- Dark chocolate
- Yoghurt
- Fudge
- Caramel
- Citrus
- Berries
- Others (Nut butter, spiced flavor)
On the basis of form, the confectionery coatings market is segmented into-
- Wafers
- Blocks
- Others
On the basis of product type, the confectionery coatings market is segmented into-
- Biscuits & Cookies
- Dried fruits & Nuts
- Candies
- Soft candies
- Lollipops
- Bars
- Canes
- Toffies
- Others
On the basis of nature, the confectionery coatings market is segmented into-
- Organic
- Conventional
Global Confectionery Coatings Market: Examples of some of the market participants in the global confectionery coatings market identified across the value chain include Capol LLC, Cargill, Incorporated, Rascal Confectionery Ltd., The Warrell Corporation, Barry Callebaut AG, Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc., Thew Arnott & Co Ltd, Sweetdreams Limited, Norevo GmbH, Clasen Quality Coatings, Inc., Soyuzsnab, Group of Companies, Alvas Group and Bunge Loders Croklaan amongst others.
Global Confectionery Coatings Market: Key Developments
In 2017, the company Cargill Inc., manufacturer of agri-based ingredients launched a range of clean label coatings and fillings for confection products.
In 2016, the company Thew Arnott & Co Ltd, manufacturer of confectionery ingredients launched a new confectionery coating- zein-based food glazing ingredient, specially targeted at the vegan demo graph.
In 2016, Capoll LLC, a manufacturer of confectionery coatings, developed a new line of confectionery coatings in an organic format. The line includes gum acacia-based confectionery coatings and polishes and sunflower-oil based anti-sticking agents.
Opportunities for Confectionery Coatings Market Participants:
With the rise in prices of the raw materials required for the confectionery coatings market, there is a risk of losing the current consumer base, as they may resort to cheaper alternatives. Manufacturers can instead pass down this increase to the consumers. This can be strategically achieved by marketing the confectionery products as premium and value added. This will ensure that high-end consumers remain loyal contributors to the growth of the confectionery coatings market.
The report covers exhaust analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in the Confectionery Coatings Market
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology in the Manufacture of Confectionery Coatings
- Value Chain
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from confectionery coatings industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of confectionery coatings. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the confectionery coatings industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments in the confectionery coatings market
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for confectionery coatings market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
Exclusive details pertaining to the contribution that every firm has made to the industry have been outlined in the study.
Substantial information subject to the production patterns of each firm and the area that is catered to, has been elucidated.
The valuation that each company holds, in tandem with the description as well as substantial specifications of the manufactured products have been enumerated in the study as well.
The Confectionery Coatings market research study conscientiously mentions a separate section that enumerates details with regards to major parameters like the price fads of key raw material and industrial chain analysis, not to mention, details about the suppliers of the raw material. That said, it is pivotal to mention that the Confectionery Coatings market report also expounds an analysis of the industry distribution chain, further advancing on aspects such as important distributors and the customer pool.
The ‘Confectionery Coatings market’ report enumerates information about the industry in terms of market share, market size, revenue forecasts, and regional outlook. The report further illustrates competitive insights of key players in the business vertical followed by an overview of their diverse portfolios and growth strategies.
