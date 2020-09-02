Adult Neurosurgery Devices Market is Expected to Cross US$ 6 Bn by the End of Year 2025: Size, Share and Demand Analysis Report by MMC

Meridian Market Consultants (MMC) has published a new report titled, “2020-2025 Global and Regional Adult Neurosurgery Devices Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report (Enhanced Version)”. According to the report, Global Adult Neurosurgery Devices Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR for the period between 2020 and 2025, by Type (Neuromodulation (Spinal Cord Stimulation, Deep Brain Stimulation) Neuroendoscopy), by Application (Chronic Pain, Depression, Parkinsons, Ischemia, Transnasal Neuroendoscopy), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, & Africa).

As per the report, the increasing cases of neurological disorders among the young adults across the world is majorly driving the growth of the global adult neurosurgery devices market. The mounting count of surgeries performed, and specifically neurological surgeries, across the globe is boosting the global adult neurosurgery devices market.

The adult neurosurgery devices are broadly used for the treatment of different neurological disorders which cannot be cured just with remedial drugs. The most common neurological disorders include traumatic brain injury, stroke, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, Epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis.

The regular advancements and continuous innovations have resulted in various neurological devices to address the unmet needs in the neurology field. Also, the constant R&D activities have also resulted in a large number of devices that are still under development. Attributable to these factors, the global adult neurosurgery devices market is expected to accelerate in the near future.

The busy and hectic lifestyle of adults and working population nowadays has increased the level of stress in the younger population across the globe, which is resulting in harmful brain diseases like mental stress, chronic pain, depression, and even traumatic brain injuries.

Moreover, the rising awareness among people with regard to mental and brain-related diseases and the importance of good mental health has also fueled the global adult neurosurgery devices market.

The regular R&D activities and attempts to establish the operation support for neuromodulation is also giving a positive growth to the global adult neurosurgery devices market. Additionally, the neuroendoscopic surgeries have many advantages when compared to traditional brain surgeries, which is also projected to instantaneously drive the growth of the global adult neurosurgery devices market.

Furthermore, the increasing number of neurological specialists owing to the large number of neurosurgical procedures performed all over the world is also enhancing the global adult neurosurgery devices market.

MMC study identifies some of the key participating players in the adult neurosurgery devices market globally are B. Braun Melsungen, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Nevro Corporation, KARL STORZ, Abbott, Ackermann Instrumente, Hawk, Machida Endoscope, Adeor Medical, and Others.

