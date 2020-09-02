Mirror Coatings Market to See Promising Growth Ahead | CASIX, Mader, Pearl Nano

Mirror coatings are protective coatings used to shield against chemical corrosion, abrasion, rusting, scratching, and others for mirror coatings products. Resin type such as polyurethane, epoxy, acrylic, and others are used for mirror coatings. Substrate used includes silver, as well as aluminium. Mirror coating is used for concentrating solar power, concentrating photovoltaic and solar thermal installations. Increasing use of mirror coating particularly in architectural and construction sectors have expected to grow mirror coating market with healthy CAGR. Hence, coating suppliers are investing more in research and development. For instance, in 2016, 3M had invested approximately 1.6 billion in research and development for coating segment only. Also, it has been observed that, rising demand from Asian countries and automotive sector for mirror coating is likely to boost market globally.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are FENZI S.p.A Via Trieste Zona Industriale (Italy),Vitro, S.A.B. De C.V. (Mexico),Ferro Corporation (United States),Arkema (France),The Sherwin-Williams (United States),Glas TrÃ¶sch (Switzerland),Diamon-Fusion International, Inc (United States),CASIX, INC (China),Mader (Australia),Pearl Nano (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Architectural, Automotive & Transportation, Decorative, Solar Power (Concentrated Solar Power Systems, CSP Considerations), Other), Substrate (Aluminum, Silver), Technology (Water-Based Coatings, Advantages of Water-Based Coatings, Solvent-Based Coatings, Nanotechnology-Based Coatings), Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, Alky)

Market Drivers: Increasing Demand for Architectural Glass & Mirror particularly in Residential and Commercial Buildings

High Demand from APAC

Rising Focus on Concentrated Solar Power

Market Trends

The increasing use of mirror coatings in solar power and the growing need of sustainable mirror coatings which are eco-friendly is expected to boost growth of the market over forecast period

Growing Use in Automotive & Transportation Sector

Restraints: Disadvantages of Water Based Mirror Coatings

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Mirror Coatings Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Mirror Coatings market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Mirror Coatings Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Mirror Coatings

Chapter 4: Presenting the Mirror Coatings Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Mirror Coatings market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Mirror Coatings Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

