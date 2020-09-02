COVID-19 ICU (Noninvasive Ventilators, Invasive Mechanical Ventilators, Next Generation Ventilators, COVID-19 Homecare Equipment, Portable Ventilators, Surge Capacity Hospitals, Kidney Dialysis, Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) Market 2020-2024 Industry Analysis, Development, Revenue, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast

The report includes the analysis of the following nine COVID-19 related ICU and life support equipment sub-markets:

Noninvasive Ventilators Invasive Mechanical Ventilators Next Generation Ventilators COVID-19 Homecare (Equipment, Software, Services) Portable Ventilators Surge Capacity Hospitals & ICUs Kidney Dialysis Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Procedures Other ICU Modalities

According to the report, the COVID-19 related ICU and life support equipment will be worth up to $30 billion per annum. Furthermore, the 2020-2024 cumulative market* share will be 4.5%-8.3 % of the total COVID-19 pandemic mitigation products market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to acute deficiencies of essential ICU equipment and services from invasive mechanical ventilators and noninvasive ventilators to COVID-19 homecare equipment and portable ventilators. Never before have the global leading healthcare communities been faced with the likelihood of having to use a ventilator for two patients or function without critical medical equipment on this magnitude.

At present, ventilation is about the only way ICU teams have to treat those who are seriously ill from COVID-19, and a shortage of available machines at the second surge of the pandemic is a terrifying thought for many countries.

Absences of other medical products and consumables may lead to deaths, in most cases it will be the blended impacts of a variety of shortages that will result in harsher consequences. Invasive ventilation is unique. When patients’ breathing worsens to the point that the patients could not do with an invasive mechanical ventilator, there is a limited window of time during which he-she can be saved. And when the ventilator is removed from a patient who is totally ventilation dependent, the patient will normally die within minutes.

During 2020, dozens of entrepreneurs, companies and organizations had entered the ventilators market. Most of the new entrants failed. Companies that have deployed their solutions later have seen their pandemic related non-invasive ventilator projects under-perform in terms of return on investment (ROI) expectations.

Last but not least, governments, in anticipation of the next pandemic surge will aggressively stockpile a strategic storage of non-invasive ventilators.

The team which composed this report brings 43 years of hands on record in the development and commercialization of healthcare products including: antibody antigen detection, E-health, decontamination and biosecurity, PACS, teleradiology, PPE, computerized tomography, medical devices and more. Our team members bring long term relations with the U.S. FDA and CDC as well as the EU CE and other national medical regulatory agencies.

