Top Trends Driving the Future of Brand-Consumer Engagement – COVID-19 Consumer Survey Insights-Weeks 1-10

This report is part of the COVID-19 Consumer Insight series, which tracks changes in consumer sentiment, lifestyles, attitudes, and behaviors stemming from the global coronavirus outbreak. The consumer insight offered throughout the report is drawn from Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker Consumer Survey, a weekly survey that was carried out in 11 countries starting from March 25 2020.

This report focuses on consumers attitudes towards screen time during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how this is reflecting in their lifestyle choices in the wake of lockdown measures being implemented by the governments.

Scope

Consumers are spending more time on social media during the pandemic.

Consumers turn to online reviews to receive product information.

Ordering food deliveries is popular during the pandemic.

People are taking advantage of free online cooking lessons during the outbreak.

Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that can drive and support innovation, brand activity, or emerging services throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.

Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct decision-making and inform new product development.

Table of Contents

1. Opportunities for Brand-Consumer Engagement – Weeks 1-10

Introduction

Brand Engagement Overview

Category Breakdown

Take-Outs

2. About the Survey

