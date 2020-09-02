Surgical Glue Market News Research Report 2027

Surgical Glue Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled ‘Surgical Glue Market ’. According to the report, the global surgical glue market was valued at approximately ~US$ 1.8 Bn in 2018. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Wound closure is one of the vital steps of surgical procedure, whereas suturing is termed as the most widely used method of wound closure. The process of suturing usually prolongs the length of surgery and increases the patient’s risk of anesthesia awareness. It has several disadvantages, including iatrogenic trauma to the tissue, pain, increased risk of infection and inflammation, delayed healing, and inability to provide an immediate seal. Nowadays, interest in surgical glues as a substitute to suturing has been increasing. Rise in need, application, and availability of surgical glues for different surgical subspecialties has been observed. A significant number of surgical glues functionally depend on a physiologic coagulation cascade. Two of the essential components of the coagulation cascade are thrombin and fibrinogen. In the presence of calcium ions, thrombin cleaves the fibrinogen chains. The resulting fibrinogen monomers eventually polymerize and form a fibrin clot. These steps are independent of the coagulation pathway and can be reproduced artificially. The rate of the clot formation increases with thrombin concentration. The strength of the clot, on the other hand, depends on the concentration of fibrinogen.

The cyanoacrylates sub-segment held a major share of the synthetic & semi-synthetic adhesives and sealants product segment of the surgical glue market in 2018. This sub-segment is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the increase in its usage in different types of surgeries for various indication. User-friendliness and safe application of surgical glues have resulted in their greater adoption, as compared to traditional wound closure methods. The cyanoacrylates sub-segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The fibrin sealants sub-segment held a significant share of the natural adhesives and sealants product segment of the surgical glue market and it is likely to expand at a moderate CAGR between 2019 and 2027. The expansion of this sub-segment can be attributed to the rise in surgeries.

In terms of indication, the hemostasis segment held a major share of the global surgical glue market in 2018. This can be attributed to their advantages such as easy-to-use, and no trauma to the internal body organs and vessels. Moreover, the ergonomic design of these products offers high stability.

Based on application, the cardiovascular surgery segment held a major share of the global surgical glue market in 2018. This segment is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Rise in incidence of diseases correspondingly drives the number of surgical procedures performed, thereby, boosting the usage of surgical glues in surgeries and mainly, cardiovascular procedures globally. It has been a standard procedure in most medical centers providing surgical services for several years. Both the range and the number of surgical procedures performed are constantly increasing, which is driving the segment.

In terms of end user, the hospitals segment held a major share of the surgical glue market in 2018. Hospital providers are more likely to have experience with trauma patients and emergency measures than surgery center providers. Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) are outpatient facilities that offer surgical procedures to patients at reduced costs, often with greater scheduling flexibility than hospitals.

Surgical Glue Market: Prominent Regions

North America held a major share of the global surgical glue market in 2018. Presence of key market players, a highly structured healthcare industry, and key developments by market players are the primary driving factors for the market in the region. Rise in awareness regarding benefits of surgeries and procedures and increase in healthcare expenditure are propelling the growth of the regional market. These factors are anticipated to drive the surgical glue market in the region.

Europe held the second largest share of the global surgical glue market in 2018. The growth of the surgical glue market in the region can be attributed to the increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and a well-developed healthcare sector in the region. Asia Pacific accounted for a significant share of the surgical glue market in 2018 and the market in the region is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Increase in the number of people with cardiovascular diseases, product approvals, and rise in awareness about cardiovascular diseases are factors anticipated to fuel the growth of the surgical glue market in the region.

Surgical Glue Market: Key Players

Key players are expanding their global footprint to strengthen their position in the surgical glue market. Increase in the number of patient population and development of new effective surgical glue offer lucrative opportunities to key players to increase their share in the surgical glue market. Manufacturers are engaging in new product development, collaborations, and distribution. In January 2017, Johnson & Johnson acquired Action Ltd. This acquisition enabled the company to enhance its cardiovascular and metabolic therapeutic segments portfolios.

Prominent players operating in the global surgical glue market include Baxter, Braun Melsungen, Cardinal Health, CR. Bard, Johnson & Johnson, OptMed, Inc., Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, CryoLife, Integra LifeSciences, and Medtronic.

Global Surgical Glue Market: Segmentation

Surgical Glue Market, by Product

Natural Adhesives and Sealants Fibrin Sealants Collagen-based Adhesives Gelatin-based Adhesives

Synthetic & Semi-synthetic Adhesives and Sealants Cyanoacrylates Hydrogels Polyurethane-based Adhesives



Surgical Glue Market, by Indication

Hemostasis

Tissue Sealing

Surgical Glue Market, by Application

Cardiovascular Surgery

Plastic Surgery

Liver & Spleen Lacerations

Orthopedic Surgery

Burn Bleeding

Wound Management

General Surgery

Others

Surgical Glue Market, by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Surgical Glue Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



