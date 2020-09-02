Neurosurgery market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to growing at a CAGR of 9.50% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits of neurosurgery devices will help in boosting the growth of the market.

The major players covered in the neurosurgery market report are Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker, Brainlab AG, Integra LifeSciences Corporation., Scopis GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Elekta AB, Cyberonics, Inc.,, Micromar Ind., Neuros Medical, SPR Therapeutics, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,, Synapse Biomedical Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America dominates the neurosurgery market due to the growing number of patient population suffering from neurological disorders along with adoption of advanced technology and prevalence of improved healthcare infrastructure, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the availability of treatment option along with development of infrastructure and prevalence of funds from government.

