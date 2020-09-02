Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025

In this report, our team research the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market by type, application, region and manufacturer 2013-2018 and forcast 2019-2024. For the region, type and application, the sales, revenue and their market share, growth rate are key research objects; we can research the manufacturers’ sales, price, revenue, cost and gross profit and their changes. What’s more, we will display the main consumers, raw material manufacturers, distributors, etc.

Geographically, global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Ingenico S.A.

PAX Technology Ltd.

Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.)

VeriFone Systems, Inc.

HP Development Company, L.P.

Toshiba Corporation

Intuit, Inc.

First Data Corporation

iZettle AB

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Square, Inc.

Dspread Technology, Inc.

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into

Full mPOS

Semi-mobile POS

Mobile Phone POS

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) for each application, including

Restaurants

Retail

Health Care

Hospitality

Logistics

Production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate are the key targets for Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) from 2013 to 2024 (forecast) in these regions

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Definition and Specification

1.2 Report Overview

1.2.1 Manufacturers Overview

1.2.2 Regions Overview

1.2.3 Type Overview

1.2.4 Application Overview

1.3 Industrial Chain

1.3.1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Overall Industrial Chain

1.3.2 Upstream

1.3.3 Downstream

1.4 Industry Situation

1.4.1 Industrial Policy

1.4.2 Product Preference

1.4.3 Economic/Political Environment

1.5 SWOT Analysis

2 Market Analysis by Types

2.1 Overall Market Performance

2.1.1 Product Type Market Performance (Volume)

2.1.2 Product Type Market Performance (Value)

2.2 China Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Performance

2.3 USA Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Performance

2.4 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Performance

2.5 Japan Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Performance

2.6 Korea Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Performance

2.7 India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Performance

2.8 Southeast Asia Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Performance

2.9 South America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Performance

3 Product Application Market

3.1 Overall Market Performance (Volume)

3.2 China Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Performance (Volume)

3.3 USA Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Performance (Volume)

3.4 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Performance (Volume)

3.5 Japan Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Performance (Volume)

3.6 Korea Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Performance (Volume)

3.7 India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Performance (Volume)

3.8 Southeast Asia Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Performance (Volume)

3.9 South America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Performance (Volume)

4 Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

4.1 Ingenico S.A.

4.1.1 Ingenico S.A. Profiles

4.1.2 Ingenico S.A. Product Information

4.1.3 Ingenico S.A. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Business Performance

4.1.4 Ingenico S.A. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Business Development and Market Status

4.2 PAX Technology Ltd.

4.2.1 PAX Technology Ltd. Profiles

4.2.2 PAX Technology Ltd. Product Information

4.2.3 PAX Technology Ltd. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Business Performance

4.2.4 PAX Technology Ltd. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Business Development and Market Status

4.3 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.)

4.3.1 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Profiles

4.3.2 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Product Information

4.3.3 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Business Performance

4.3.4 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Business Development and Market Status

4.4 VeriFone Systems, Inc.

4.4.1 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Profiles

4.4.2 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Product Information

4.4.3 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Business Performance

4.4.4 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Business Development and Market Status

4.5 HP Development Company, L.P.

4.5.1 HP Development Company, L.P. Profiles

4.5.2 HP Development Company, L.P. Product Information

4.5.3 HP Development Company, L.P. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Business Performance

4.5.4 HP Development Company, L.P. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Business Development and Market Status

4.6 Toshiba Corporation

4.6.1 Toshiba Corporation Profiles

4.6.2 Toshiba Corporation Product Information

4.6.3 Toshiba Corporation Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Business Performance

4.6.4 Toshiba Corporation Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Business Development and Market Status

4.7 Intuit, Inc.

4.7.1 Intuit, Inc. Profiles

4.7.2 Intuit, Inc. Product Information

4.7.3 Intuit, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Business Performance

4.7.4 Intuit, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Business Development and Market Status

4.8 First Data Corporation

4.8.1 First Data Corporation Profiles

4.8.2 First Data Corporation Product Information

4.8.3 First Data Corporation Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Business Performance

4.8.4 First Data Corporation Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Business Development and Market Status

4.9 iZettle AB

4.9.1 iZettle AB Profiles

4.9.2 iZettle AB Product Information

4.9.3 iZettle AB Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Business Performance

4.9.4 iZettle AB Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Business Development and Market Status

4.10 PayPal Holdings, Inc.

4.10.1 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Profiles

4.10.2 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Product Information

4.10.3 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Business Performance

4.10.4 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Business Development and Market Status

4.11 Square, Inc.

4.12 Dspread Technology, Inc.

5 Market Performance for Manufacturers

5.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production (K Units) and Market Share by Manufacturers 2013-2018

5.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue (M USD) and Market Share by Manufacturers 2013-2018

5.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Price (USD/Unit) of Manufacturers 2013-2018

5.4 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Gross Margin of Manufacturers 2013-2018

5.5 Market Concentration

6 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Performance (Production Point)

6.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production (K Units) and Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

6.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue (M USD) and Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

6.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Price (USD/Unit) by Regions 2013-2018

6.4 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Gross Margin by Regions 2013-2018

7 Development Trend for Regions (Production Point)

7.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production (K Units), Revenue (&$B$8&) and Growth Rate 2013-2018

7.2 China Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2013-2018

7.3 USA Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2013-2018

7.4 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2013-2018

7.5 Japan Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2013-2018

7.6 Korea Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2013-2018

7.7 India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2013-2018

7.8 Southeast Asia Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2013-2018

7.9 South America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2013-2018

8 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Performance (Consumption Point)

8.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption and Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

8.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption Value and Market Share by Regions 2013-2018

8.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Price (USD/Unit) by Regions 2013-2018

9 Development Trend for Regions (Sales Point)

9.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales and Growth, Sales Value and Growth Rate2013-2018

9.2 China Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales and Growth, Sales Value and Growth Rate2013-2018

9.3 USA Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales and Growth, Sales Value and Growth Rate2013-2018

9.4 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales and Growth, Sales Value and Growth Rate2013-2018

9.5 Japan Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales and Growth, Sales Value and Growth Rate2013-2018

9.6 Korea Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales and Growth, Sales Value and Growth Rate2013-2018

9.7 India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales and Growth, Sales Value and Growth Rate2013-2018

9.8 Southeast Asia Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales and Growth, Sales Value and Growth Rate2013-2018

9.9 South America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales and Growth, Sales Value and Growth Rate2013-2018

10 Upstream Source, Technology and Cost

10.1 Upstream Source

10.2 Technology

10.3 Cost

11 Channel Analysis

11.1 Market Channel

11.2 Distributors

12 Consumer Analysis

12.1 Restaurants Industry

12.2 Retail Industry

12.3 Health Care Industry

12.4 Hospitality Industry

13 Market Forecast 2019-2024

13.1 Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD), Market Share and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.1.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Market Share by Regions 2019-2024

13.1.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production (K Units) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.1.3 China Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.1.4 USA Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.1.5 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.1.6 Japan Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.1.7 Korea Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.1.8 India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.1.9 Southeast Asia Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.1.10 South America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.2 Sales, Sales Value and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.2.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption and Market Share by Regions 2019-2024

13.2.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Sales Value and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.2.3 China Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Sales Value and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.2.4 USA Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Sales Value and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.2.5 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Sales Value and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.2.6 Japan Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Sales Value and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.2.7 Korea Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Sales Value and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.2.8 India Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Sales Value and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.2.9 Southeast Asia Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Sales Value and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.2.10 South America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Sales Value and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.3 Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) by Types 2019-2024

13.3.1 Overall Market Performance

13.3.2 Full mPOS Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.3.3 Semi-mobile POS Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.3.4 Mobile Phone POS Production (K Units), Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.4 Sales by Application 2019-2024

13.4.1 Overall Market Performance

13.4.2 Restaurants Sales and and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.4.3 Retail Sales and and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.4.4 Health Care Sales and and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.4.5 Hospitality Sales and and Growth Rate 2019-2024

13.5 Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Profit

13.5.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Price (USD/Unit) Trend 2019-2024

13.5.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Gross Profit Trend 2019-2024

14 Conclusion

