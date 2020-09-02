Latest Tmr Report Explores Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak On Quinoa Market Statistics, Demand – Growth Opportunities, Key Developments And Business Insights 2025

The uncontested relevance of quinoa seeds in specialised food products has driven demand within the market. As quinoa becomes a part of the mainstream food industry, the global market shall become a haven of fresh opportunities. The health benefits of consuming quinoa have played an integral role in Quinoa market growth and maturity. Several research lines have explored the properties and health benefits of quinoa, creating room for growth within the market. Scientific classification of flowering plants has become a key area of research within botany. This trend, coupled with the need for studying edible seeds, has become an important dynamic of market growth.

Quinoa seeds have high fibre content, adding to the health benefits of the product. Moreover, the total nutritional value of quinoa has also helped in driving demand within the global market. The efforts made by the medical fraternity in decoding the benefits of consuming quinoa shall usher an era of advancements for the market vendors.

Quinoa has come to replace rice across several regions. Although rice and quinoa, both, are rich in carbohydrates, the latter offers several premium health benefits. Chefs across the world have perfected several dishes made from quinoa seeds. Therefore, the total volume of revenues within the global quinoa market is slated to increase in the times to follow.

Advancements in the field of food processing shall pave way for increased revenues within the global quinoa seeds market. The climatic requirements for growing quinoa have limited the cultivation of these crops to certain regions. However, export dynamics of quinoa seeds have improved in recent times, giving a thrust to market growth. Colder regions favour the growth of quinoa, unravelling key opportunities for the market vendors in such regions. The leading vendors are capturing new territories to widen their profit margins in the times to follow.

Quinoa is a grain crop also known as Chenopodium quinoa used for its edible seeds. Quinoa is a source of manganese, copper, phosphorus, magnesium, fiber, folate, zinc etc. which makes it one of the healthy food for consumption. Quinoa have health benefits such as it minimizes the cardiovascular disease, risk of type-2 diabetes, regulates blood sugar, helps maintain cholesterol level, reduces risk of various allergies etc. Quinoa is grown organically as well as conventionally. Quinoa is a gluten-free product which makes it popular in health conscious consumers for consumption which is increasing demand for it in global market. Quinoa have various application in food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, medical industry which grows its demand in global market.

Market Segmentation: Quinoa

The quinoa market is segmented on the basis of application in industries such as food industry, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry etc. In food industry, quinoa is used to prepare noodles, pasta, vegetable soup, muffin, breads etc. Quinoa can also be consumed along with breakfast meal, salads, sandwiches etc. In cosmetics industry, quinoa is used for anti-aging, skin rejuvenation, dark spot reduction, reduce pigmentation, treat acne, promote hair growth, treat dandruff etc. Saponins obtained from quinoa can be used in pharmaceutical industry as it changes intestinal permeability useful for absorption of specific medicines. It is also used as an antibiotic for fungal control.

The quinoa market is segmented on the basis of its type as organic and inorganic. As a result of increasing population of health conscious consumers and awareness of using organic products, the quinoa market is increasing its demand in global market. Awareness of using organic products in cosmetics is increasing in turn increasing the demand for organic quinoa market globally.

The quinoa ingredients market is segmented on the basis of its end-use as an ingredient and packed food. As an ingredient it is used in preparation of pasta, breads, noodles etc. Manufacturers offering ready-to-use soup powders use quinoa ingredient in their products to enhance its nutritive value. Packed Quinoa products is available in retail shops, online portals for home use packed in bags, cans, boxes etc.

The Quinoa market is segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and ME.

Global Quinoa Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographic regions global Quinoa market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and ME. South America is major producer of quinoa which include countries such as Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Bolivia, Colombia and Peru. The U.S. is a major consumer of quinoa followed by Asia Pacific. The U.S., Africa, India and other countries in Asia are gaining interest in quinoa market.

Global Quinoa Market: Drivers and Trends

Quinoa market is in demand due to its health benefits and nutrient rich property. Quinoa is high in fiber and gluten-free product which makes it popular in health conscious consumers. Application of quinoa in food products such as noodles, bread, pasta etc. is trending which in turn helps quinoa market to grow in global market. Increasing demand for organic and natural products in cosmetic industry is gaining interest which is driving global quinoa market. Consumption of quinoa in breakfast food is increasing due to its use as an ingredient in breakfast foods which is one of the driver for increasing demand of quinoa in global market.

Global Quinoa: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global Quinoa market include Quinoa Foods Company, Northern Quinoa Production Corporation, Andean Valley S.A., Quinoa Corporation, Keen One Quinoa, The British Quinoa Company, Hain Celestial Group, Andean Naturals Inc., European Quinoa Group, Inca Organics etc. are amongst.

