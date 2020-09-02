What changed for the Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market while you were sleeping?

Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) is a set of distinct technologies which allows enterprises to gather information and security warnings from various sources. Using security orchestration automation and response tools, enterprises can define response process and perform threat analysis in a systematic digital workflow format, leading to mechanization of various machine-driven activities. SOAR integrates three technology sectors which were categorized as security orchestration and automation, threat intelligence and incident response.

Some of the key players of Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market:

CyberSponse, Inc., Demisto, Inc., DFLabs S.p.A., Exabeam, Inc., FireEye, Inc., IBM, LogRhythm, Inc., Rapid7, Resolve Systems, LLC, Siemplify

The Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by Vertical:

BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Government, IT and Telecom, Others

Segmentation by application:

Threat Intelligence, Network Forensics, Incident Management, Compliance Management, Workflow Management, Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size

2.2 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Revenue by Product

4.3 Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Breakdown Data by End User

Continue for TOC………

