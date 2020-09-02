Global Cytokines Market to Witness Stellar Growth Rate in the Next 10 Years

Cytokines are the cell signaling molecules which are secreted from the different body cells. Cytokines are the proteins which play an important role of messenger between cells and regulates various physiological and metabolic activities. Cytokines regulate various inflammatory responses, stimulate blood cells production, and stimulate tissue development & maintenance. Cytokine is a large family of the small protein which includes tumors necrosis factor, interleukins, interferons, lymphokines and chemokines. Cytokines are produced by a wide range of cells includes cells like macrophages, lymphocytes, T lymphocytes, endothelial cells, mast cells, fibroblasts, stromal cells and cells. Some cytokines developed into protein therapeutics to treat bone-related disorders, anemia, cancer, infection, multiple sclerosis. Cytokine is most commonly used in the research & development activities in the field of life sciences and drug development.

Increasing research and development activities expected to favour the growth of the cytokines market. As well as growing life science research funding boost up the growth of the cytokines market. Increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer and skin disorders expected to drive the growth of the cytokines market. The growing demand for regenerative medicines impels the growth of the cytokines market. The growing demand for cytokines for wound management and cancer therapeutics expected to drive the growth of the market. Growing funding for cancer-based research influencing the growth of cytokines market. Growing cell culture-based research activities and increasing demand for cytokines in stem cell biology are major factors expected to drive the growth of the cytokines market. Growing manufacturer’s investments in cell culture media production expected to favour the growth of the growth factors market over the forecast period. Growing strategic acquisition and merger activities among market players is the major trend in the cytokines market. The high cost of research-based cytokines products is the major factor expected to restrain the growth of the cytokines market.

The global cytokines market is segmented on basis of product type, application, end users and region:

Segmentation by Product Type Tumor Necrosis Factor-TNF Interleukins (IL) IL-1 family IL-4 family IL-6 family IL-10 family Others Interferons Chemokines Others

Segmentation by Application Dermatology Orthopedic Cancer Respiratory Others

Segmentation by End Users Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations Academic & Research Institutes



Cytokine is the large family of cytokines includes tumour necrosis factor-TNF, interleukins (IL), interferons, chemokines and other cytokines. Interleukins (IL) is the most commonly used cytokine and have large family. IL-1 family, IL-4 family, IL-6 family, IL-10 family are mostly commonly used interleukins family in the research. Cytokines are used in various field of the research such as dermatology, cancer, orthopedics, respiratory and other fields. Cytokines are used for the research application among end users such as pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations and academic & research institutes.

North America expected to dominate the global cytokines market as increasing demand for cytokines products as increasing research and development activities. Europe expected to contribute second-highest revenue share in global cytokines market as a growing number of clinical trial and drug development activities. The Asia Pacific expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the cytokines market as an increasing number of pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology companies and academic institutions in the Asia Pacific region. India, South Korea & China cytokines market expected to grow with a higher growth rate as growing research and development funding from the government. The Middle East & Africa cytokines market expected to grow with the lowest growth rate due to lack of research and development activities in the region.

Some of the players operating in the global cytokines market are

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abcam PLC.

General Electric Company

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corp

Applied Biological Materials (ABM) Inc.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

