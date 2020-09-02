Active Electronic Components Market – Global Industry Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges 2020– 2026

Active Electronic Components Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Product (Display Devices, Semiconductor Devices, Optoelectronic Devices, Others); By End-User (Information Technology and Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Others); By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

The Global Active Electronic Components Market is anticipated to reach around USD 519 billion by 2026 According to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the consumer electronics segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, North America accounted for the majority share in the global Active Electronic Components market.

The increasing demand for active electronic components from consumer electronics and wearables, and rising penetration of smart devices drives the growth of the market. The expanding global automotive industry, along with increasing demand from the healthcare sector increases the demand for active electronic components. The rising adoption of MEMS and NEMS technologies, and IoT further boosts the demand of active electronic components. Other factors driving the market growth include growing modernization of automobiles, technological advancements, and adoption of smart technologies. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and increasing demand from diversified industries would provide growth opportunities for Active Electronic Components market during the forecast period.

In 2017, North America accounted for the highest share in the Active Electronic Components market. The primary factors driving the Active Electronic Components market growth in the region include rising demand for security systems and business intelligence, increasing demand for consumer electronics, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D. The rising sale of luxury and modernized vehicles, increasing development of smart cities, and growing adoption of connected devices and IoT further increases the demand of active electronic components in the region.

The leading companies profiled in the Active Electronic Components Market report include Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Analog Devices, Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., Hitachi AIC Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Diotec Semiconductor AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

