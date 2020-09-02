Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

In this report, we provide assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their Production?Revenue?Price?Cost and Gross Margin their SWOT analysis for this market during the forecast period. Quantitative analysis of the industry from 2014 to 2025 by Region, Type, Application. Consumption assessment by regions. Industrial chain,upstream and downstream situation involved in this market.

Geographically, global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Stanley Healthcare

Impinj, Inc.

SAVI Technology

Ubisense Group PLC.

Airista, LLC.

Centrak, Inc. (U.S.)

Versus Technology, Inc.

Identec Group AG

Redpine Signals, Inc.

Decawave Ltd.

Awarepoint Corp. (U.S.)

Bespoon Sas.

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into

RFID

Wi-Fi

Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

Infrared (IR)

Ultrasound

ZigBee

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Global Positioning System (GPS)

? ? Other RTLS Technologies

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) for each application, including

Security

Temperature and Humidity Monitoring

Yards & Dock Monitoring, Warehousing

Inventory & Asset – Tracking and Management

Personnel/Staff Locationing & Monitoring

Mapping & Visualization

Postal & Courier services

? ? Supply Chain Management

? ? Workflow & Process Automation

? ? Others

Production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate are the key targets for Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) from 2013 to 2024 (forecast) in these regions

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Manufacturers and Regions Overview

1.2.1 Manufacturers Overview

1.2.2 Regions Overview

1.3 Type Overview

1.4 Application Overview

1.5 Industrial Chain

1.5.1 Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Overall Industrial Chain

1.5.2 Upstream

1.5.3 Downstream

1.5.4 Economic/Political Environment

2 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Assesment by Types

2.1 Overall Market Performance

2.1.1 Product Type Market Performance (Volume)

2.1.2 Product Type Market Performance (Value)

2.2 China Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Performance

2.3 USA Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Performance

2.4 Europe Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Performance

2.5 Japan Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Performance

2.6 Korea Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Performance

2.7 India Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Performance

2.8 Southeast Asia Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Performance

2.9 South America Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Performance

3 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Assesment by Application

3.1 Overall Market Performance (Volume)

3.2 China Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Performance (Volume)

3.3 USA Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Performance (Volume)

3.4 Europe Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Performance (Volume)

3.5 Japan Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Performance (Volume)

3.6 Korea Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Performance (Volume)

3.7 India Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Performance (Volume)

3.8 Southeast Asia Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Performance (Volume)

3.9 South America Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Performance (Volume)

4 Competitive Analysis

4.1 Zebra Technologies Corp.

4.1.1 Zebra Technologies Corp. Profiles

4.1.2 Zebra Technologies Corp. Product Information

4.1.3 Zebra Technologies Corp. Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.1.4 Zebra Technologies Corp. Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Business Performance

4.1.5 SWOT Analysis

4.2 Stanley Healthcare

4.2.1 Stanley Healthcare Profiles

4.2.2 Stanley Healthcare Product Information

4.2.3 Stanley Healthcare Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.2.4 Stanley Healthcare Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Business Performance

4.2.5 SWOT Analysis

4.3 Impinj, Inc.

4.3.1 Impinj, Inc. Profiles

4.3.2 Impinj, Inc. Product Information

4.3.3 Impinj, Inc. Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.4 Impinj, Inc. Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Business Performance

4.3.5 SWOT Analysis

4.4 SAVI Technology

4.4.1 SAVI Technology Profiles

4.4.2 SAVI Technology Product Information

4.4.3 SAVI Technology Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.4 SAVI Technology Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Business Performance

4.4.5 SWOT Analysis

4.5 Ubisense Group PLC.

4.5.1 Ubisense Group PLC. Profiles

4.5.2 Ubisense Group PLC. Product Information

4.5.3 Ubisense Group PLC. Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.4 Ubisense Group PLC. Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Business Performance

4.5.5 SWOT Analysis

4.6 Airista, LLC.

4.6.1 Airista, LLC. Profiles

4.6.2 Airista, LLC. Product Information

4.6.3 Airista, LLC. Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.4 Airista, LLC. Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Business Performance

4.6.5 SWOT Analysis

4.7 Centrak, Inc. (U.S.)

4.7.1 Centrak, Inc. (U.S.) Profiles

4.7.2 Centrak, Inc. (U.S.) Product Information

4.7.3 Centrak, Inc. (U.S.) Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.4 Centrak, Inc. (U.S.) Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Business Performance

4.7.5 SWOT Analysis

4.8 Versus Technology, Inc.

4.8.1 Versus Technology, Inc. Profiles

4.8.2 Versus Technology, Inc. Product Information

4.8.3 Versus Technology, Inc. Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.8.4 Versus Technology, Inc. Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Business Performance

4.8.5 SWOT Analysis

4.9 Identec Group AG

4.9.1 Identec Group AG Profiles

4.9.2 Identec Group AG Product Information

4.9.3 Identec Group AG Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.9.4 Identec Group AG Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Business Performance

4.9.5 SWOT Analysis

4.10 Redpine Signals, Inc.

4.10.1 Redpine Signals, Inc. Profiles

4.10.2 Redpine Signals, Inc. Product Information

4.10.3 Redpine Signals, Inc. Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.10.4 Redpine Signals, Inc. Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Business Performance

4.10.5 SWOT Analysis

4.11 Decawave Ltd.

4.12 Awarepoint Corp. (U.S.)

4.13 Bespoon Sas.

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production (K Units) and Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Revenue (M USD) and Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Price (USD/Unit) of Manufacturers (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Gross Margin of Manufacturers (2014-2019)

5.5 Market Concentration

6 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Assessment by Regions

6.1 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production (K Units) and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Revenue (M USD) and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

6.3 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Price (USD/Unit) by Regions (2014-2019)

6.4 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Gross Margin by Regions (2014-2019)

7 Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Regional Analysis

7.1 China Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.2 USA Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Europe Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Japan Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 Korea Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 India Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.7 Southeast Asia Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.8 South America Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Consumption Assessment

8.1 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Consumption and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

8.2 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Consumption Value and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

8.3 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Average Price (USD/Unit) by Regions (2014-2019)

9 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Sales Assessment by Regions

9.1 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Sales and Sales Value (2014-2019)

9.2 China Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Sales and Sales Value (2014-2019)

9.3 USA Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Sales and Sales Value (2014-2019)

9.4 Europe Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Sales and Sales Value (2014-2019)

9.5 Japan Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Sales and Sales Value (2014-2019)

9.6 Korea Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Sales and Sales Value (2014-2019)

9.7 India Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Sales and Sales Value (2014-2019)

9.8 Southeast Asia Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Sales and Sales Value (2014-2019)

9.9 South America Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Sales and Sales Value (2014-2019)

10 Technology and Cost

10.1 Technology

10.2 Cost

11 Channel Analysis

11.1 Market Channel

11.2 Distributors

12 Market Forecast 2020-2025

12.1 Production and Revenue Forecast 2020-2025

12.1.1 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production and Revenue by Regions 2020-2025

12.1.2 China Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production, Revenue and Growth Rate 2020-2025

12.1.3 USA Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production, Revenue and Growth Rate 2020-2025

12.1.4 Europe Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production, Revenue and Growth Rate 2020-2025

12.1.5 Japan Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production, Revenue and Growth Rate 2020-2025

12.1.6 Korea Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production, Revenue and Growth Rate 2020-2025

12.1.7 India Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production, Revenue and Growth Rate 2020-2025

12.1.8 Southeast Asia Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production, Revenue and Growth Rate 2020-2025

12.1.9 South America Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production, Revenue and Growth Rate 2020-2025

12.2 Sales and Sales Value Forecast 2020-2025

12.2.1 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Consumption and Consumption Calue by Regions 2020-2025

12.2.2 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Sales and Sales Value Forecast 2020-2025

12.2.3 China Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Sales, Sales Value and Growth Rate 2020-2025

12.2.4 USA Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Sales and Sales Value Forecast 2020-2025

12.2.5 Europe Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Sales and Sales Value Forecast 2020-2025

12.2.6 Japan Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Sales and Sales Value Forecast 2020-2025

12.2.7 Korea Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Sales and Sales Value Forecast 2020-2025

12.2.8 India Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Sales and Sales Value Forecast 2020-2025

12.2.9 Southeast Asia Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Sales and Sales Value Forecast 2020-2025

12.2.10 South America Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Sales and Sales Value Forecast 2020-2025

12.3 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Production and Revenue Forecast by Type 2020-2025

12.3.1 Overall Market Performance

12.3.2 RFID

12.3.3 Wi-Fi

12.3.4 Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

12.3.5 Infrared (IR)

12.3.6 Ultrasound

12.3.7 ZigBee

12.3.8 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

12.3.9 Global Positioning System (GPS)

12.3.10 Other RTLS Technologies

12.4 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Sales Forecast by Application 2020-2025

12.4.1 Overall Market Performance

12.4.2 Security

12.4.3 Temperature and Humidity Monitoring

12.4.4 Yards & Dock Monitoring, Warehousing

12.4.5 Inventory & Asset – Tracking and Management

12.4.6 Personnel/Staff Locationing & Monitoring

12.4.7 Mapping & Visualization

12.4.8 Postal & Courier services

12.4.9 Supply Chain Management

12.4.10 Workflow & Process Automation

12.4.11 Others

12.5 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Price and Gross Margin Forecast

13.5.1 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Averages Price Development Trend Forecast 2020-2025

13.5.2 Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Gross Margin Development Trend Forecast 2020-2025

13 Conclusion

