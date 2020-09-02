Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Trends by Manufacturers, States, Type and Application, Forecast to 2019 – 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test market was valued at US$ 2,770.9 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2027.

Overview

Antimicrobial susceptibility test can be defined as a procedure employed for determining which antimicrobials inhibit the growth of the bacteria or fungi which cause specific infections. The results from this test aid the healthcare practitioner in determining the drugs effective for the treatment of patient’s infection.

There is a drastic increase in the antibacterial – resistance bacterial strains over a decade, this has led to few antibiotics which can control the infection, hence increasing the cost of treatment. In South East Asia the prevalence of infections due to antibiotic resistance is very high. This is due to unhygienic sanitation habits and socioeconomic barriers. In South East Asia, WHO has identified 7 bacteria with high antibiotic resistance, amongst them Enterobacteriaceae and meticillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) are of greatest concern, as fatal or high infections are caused by these bacteria. Hence it necessitates the need for antimicrobial susceptibility testing, contributing to the growth of the market.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=31508

North America dominated the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market in 2018 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. The growth of the North America antimicrobial susceptibility test market is attributed with increasing incidence of infectious diseases in the U.S. and Canada are important factors contributing for the growth of the market. According to CDC, in the U.S. approximately, 2 million people are infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics and at least 23,000 people die each year as a direct result of these infections.

and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. The growth of the North America antimicrobial susceptibility test market is attributed with increasing incidence of infectious diseases in the U.S. and Canada are important factors contributing for the growth of the market. According to CDC, in the U.S. approximately, people are infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics and at least people die each year as a direct result of these infections. Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market for antimicrobial susceptibility test and it is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to increasing incidence of infectious diseases and increasing antibiotic resistance. According to NCBI, resistance to fluoroquinolones among invasive Salmonella Typhi isolates in India increased from 8% in 2008 to 28% in 2014.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=31508

Infection Control in Health Care Settings to Drive Market

Increase in incidence of bacterial infection in intensive care with no effective treatment is likely to drive demand for newer antibacterial drugs

Patients with serious infections such as severe pneumonia and patients with bacterial infection complications after major surgery are treated with antibacterial drugs to avoid infections, as delay in treatment will lead to a serious risk for the patient. Broader-spectrum antibacterial for such empirical treatments drive the need for newer antibacterial drugs.

In most countries, approximately 20% of antibacterial drugs are used in hospitals and other health care facilities. Hospitals generate some of the most critical infections due to increased use of antibacterial drugs. This increases demand for newer broader spectrum antibacterial drugs aids in the growth of the antimicrobial susceptility test market.

Disk Diffusion Method Segment to Dominate Market

Based on method, the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test market has been divided into broth dilution method, rapid automation method, disk diffusion method, gradient diffusion method, and molecular testing method. The disk diffusion method segment dominated the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test market in 2018 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to its wider usage in the detection of growth of bacterial colonies both on large scale and small scale.

Read our Case study at : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/casestudies/innovative-medical-device-manufacturing-start-up

Antibacterial Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test to be Highly Lucrative Segment

In terms of test type, the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test market has been classified into antibacterial, antifungal, antiparasitics, and others.

The antibacterial segment dominated the antimicrobial susceptibility test market in 2018 and is likely to remain dominant in the forecast period. Increasing incidence of bacterial infections will drive the growth of the segment. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has classified a number of bacteria as presenting urgent, serious, and concerning threats, many of which are already responsible for placing a substantial clinical and financial burden on the U.S. health care system, patients, and their families.

North America to Dominate Global Market

In terms of region, the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market in 2018 , followed by Europe.

, followed by Europe. North America accounted for major share of the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market in 2018 , owing to increase in incidence of infectious diseases, rise in resistance to antibiotics, and growth in investment of key players in developing new treatment options are factors driving the antimicrobial susceptibility test market in these regions

, owing to increase in incidence of infectious diseases, rise in resistance to antibiotics, and growth in investment of key players in developing new treatment options are factors driving the antimicrobial susceptibility test market in these regions The antimicrobial susceptibility test market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. This can be attributed to rapid economic growth in developing economies such as India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea, and the Philippines. Rising investment by key players in research, increasing government spending, and high prevalence of diseases in the region contributes to the growth of the antimicrobial susceptibility test market.

Competitive Landscape

The global antimicrobial susceptibility test market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Conda, Creative Diagnostics, HiMedia Laboratories, Alifax Holding S.p.A., and Biotron Healthcare, among others.

The global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test market has been segmented as follows:

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by Product Kits, Reagents & Consumables Culture Media Automated Test System

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by Method Broth Dilution Method Rapid Automated Method Disk Diffusion Method Gradient Diffusion Method Molecular Testing Method

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by Test Type Antibacterial Antifungal Antiparasitic Others

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by Application Clinical Diagnosis Drug Discovery and Development Others

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by End-user Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Research and Academic Institutes Contract Research Organizations

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – 1. http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-focus-on-joint-health-of-race-horses-spurring-growth-in-equine-supplement-products-market-transparency-market-research-301008207.html

2. https://www.biospace.com/article/intense-competition-among-players-boost-global-healthcare-natural-language-processing-nlp-market-tmr/