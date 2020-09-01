N-Butanol Market is Anticipated to Attain a Market Value of US$XX by the End of

“

In global N-Butanol market, the following companies are covered:

key players in the country. The market in Germany dominates the European market for n-butanol having accounted highest market share followed by France. Middle East and Latin America is also giving positive sentiments for the growth of n-butanol in the region.

Global N-Butanol Market: Market Segmentation

The global n-butanol market can be segmented based on its application and region. On the basis of application, the market is divided into direct solvent, butyl acrylate, butyl acetate, glycol ethers, and plasticizers, urea–formaldehyde, melamine–formaldehyde, and others.

Global N-Butanol Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key market participants in the global n-butanol market are Sasol Ltd, BASF SE, Dow Chemical, OXEA, BASF-PETRONAS Chemicals., Eastman, Mitsubishi Chemical, Grupa Azoty, KH Neochem, Sinopec, Cobalt Technologies, CNPC, INEOS, Formosa Plastics Corp, Saudi Kayan, and Perstorp Holding AB, among others.

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific & Japan

The Middle East and Africa

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe N-Butanol product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of N-Butanol , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of N-Butanol in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the N-Butanol competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the N-Butanol breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, N-Butanol market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe N-Butanol sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

