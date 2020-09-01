Liquid Packaging Carton Market: Global Demand Analysis, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovations & Opportunity Outlook 2027

Research Nester has released a report titled “Liquid Packaging Carton Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027”which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, stated in one of its statistics that milk production reached to 852 million in the year 2019, which was an increase by 1.4% from 2018.

Rising demand for milk and milk products around the globe on the back of increasing global population, coupled with the demand for other beverages and the need to suffice the market demand for liquid food products are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the liquid packaging carton market. The packaging of milk products requires enhanced focus and efforts as the shelf life of these products are comparatively less. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

On the other hand, there is a rising demand for eco-friendly liquid food packaging products amongst the liquid food product manufacturers, which can also contribute to lower the transportation costs of these food products. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the global liquid packaging carton market.

The global liquid packaging carton market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027. The market is thriving on account of the growing research and developmental activities for the innovation of packaging technologies, increasing number of end user industries dealing with liquid food products and the rising trends of aseptic-based packaging amongst manufacturers. The market, which was valued at a value of around USD 14000 million in the year 2018 is anticipated to garner a value of around USD 21,500 million by the end of 2027 and further achieve an absolute $ opportunity of around USD 7000 million over the forecast period.

The global liquid packaging carton market is segmented by material into paperboard, polyethylene and aluminum. Among these segments, the paperboard segment is anticipated to cross a value of around USD 14000 million by the end of 2027 and grow with a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held a market share of around 65% in the year 2018. Additionally, the aluminum segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period.

Geographically, the global liquid packaging carton market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America region, out of which, Asia Pacific is primarily driven by nations such as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and India, where China held the dominant market share of around 23% in the year 2018. Moreover, the Asia Pacific liquid packaging carton market held a market share of around 56% in the year 2018 and is anticipated to cross a value of around USD 12000 million by the end of 2027 by growing at a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period on account of the presence of a large population in the countries and several countries in the region having a temperate climate.

However, concerns for the availability of low-price substitutes are some of the factors estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the global liquid packaging carton market.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global liquid packaging carton market, which includes profiling of SIG Combibloc Group Ltd. (SWX: SIGN), Tetra Pak International S.A., Evergreen Packaging LLC, Refresco Group, Klabin SA (BVMF: KLBN4), Greatview Beijing Trading Co., Elopak AS and Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (TYO: 3863).

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Liquid Packaging Carton Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027”, analyses the overall liquid packaging carton industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global liquid packaging carton market in the near future. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

