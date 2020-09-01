Promising Opportunities in North America and Europe to Propel the Growth of the Natural Sweetener Blends Market

The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Natural Sweetener Blends market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.
The report on the global Natural Sweetener Blends market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Natural Sweetener Blends market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Natural Sweetener Blends market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Natural Sweetener Blends market are analyzed in the report.
The study reveals that the global Natural Sweetener Blends market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Natural Sweetener Blends market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.
Key Players
The key market players operating in the natural sweetener blends market include, GLG Leading Life Technologies, Lantic Inc., Bayn Europe AB, Steviva Ingredients, Whole Earth Sweetener Co., LLC., ADM WILD Europe GmbH & Co.KG, Cargil Inc., Productos Aditivos Group, Steviva Brands, Inc., Qingdao Oriental Tongxiang International Trading Co.,Ltd, among others. The companies are focusing on mergers and acquisitions,, new product launches, and epansions and investments for business growth and development.
Key Developments in Natural Sweetener Blends Market
- In 2012, Pepsico launched stevia-based Pepsi Next, with 30% reduced sugar content in Australia
- In 2014, PepsiCo Inc. launched non-cola beverage that contains stevia and sugar in U.S.
- In 2014, Tate and Lyle introduced stevia-based Blood Orange Sangria at the IFT Food Expo
- In 2015, Tate and Lyle launched DOLCIA PRIMA, which is a low-calorie sugar
- GLG launched Organipure brand in 2014
Opportunities for Natural Sweetener Blends Market Participants
Increasing number of manufacturers across the globe are launching products with natural sweetener blends especially in the beverages market space. Consumers today are looking for products claiming zero sugar which has further strengthened the market for natural sweetener blends in the near future. For example, Tate & Lyle has developed a sweetener blend containing allulose, which contains about 90% fewer calories than sugar.
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)
- Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe)
- East Asia (Japan, South Korea, and China)
- South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Rest of South Asia)
- Oceania (Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)
