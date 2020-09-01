Global Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Market By Product Type (Facemask OPEP Devices, Mouthpiece OPEP Devices, Bottle OPEP Devices), Indication (COPD, Asthma, Atelectasis, Bronchitis, Bronchiectasis, Cystic Fibrosis, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies/Online Sales), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
A few of the major competitors currently working in the global oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) market are D-R BURTON HEALTHCARE; Monaghan Medical Corporation; www.solopep.com; Smiths Medical, Inc.; Allergan; Trudell Medical International; R. Cegla GmbH & Co. KG; PARI; Medica Holdings, LLC; AirPhysio among others.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-oscillating-positive-expiratory-pressure-opep-market
Market Analysis: Global Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Market
Global oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the usage of this method and associated devices to reduce the levels of post-operative complications for pulmonary disorders.
Market Definition: Global Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Market
Oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) is a therapeutic method involving breathing into a expiratory resistance device which helps in removal of excess secretion present in the lungs of patients. This method results in better ventilation capabilities of the lungs as it reduces the gas trapping. This therapy mode is defined as a non-pharmacological therapy method focusing on elimination of mucus hypersecretion resulting in better mobility.
Market Drivers
- Rising volume of healthcare expenditure from the various end-users resulting in high demands for medical devices and other healthcare services; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Utilization of these therapies and devices result in improvements related to healthcare of individuals while reducing the risks associated with re-occurrence of infection; this factor will boost the market growth
- Growing innovations and advancements for healthcare services due to the presence of smart manufacturing methods resultant of Industry 4.0 also drives the market growth
- Growing levels of respiratory disorders and various forms of COPD diseases is resulting in the rise of adoption rate for this therapy
Market Restraint
- Presence of various regulatory compliances regarding the approval of devices for OPEP therapies is the major factor hampering the market growth
For inquiry before buying report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-oscillating-positive-expiratory-pressure-opep-market
Segmentation: Global Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Market
By Product Type
- Facemask Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices
- Mouthpiece Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices
- Bottle Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) Devices
By Indication
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorders (COPD)
- Asthma
- Atelectasis
- Bronchitis
- Bronchiectasis
- Cystic Fibrosis
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies/Online Sales
By Geography
- North America
- US.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- UK.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Hungary
- Lithuania
- Austria
- Ireland
- Norway
- Poland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Peru
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Kuwait
- Israel
- Egypt
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2017, D-R BURTON HEALTHCARE announced the launch of “iPEP Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP)” device, which is a combination of OPEP and incentive spirometer therapies designed to meet and correct the three major complications for respiration, lung expansion, secretion clearance and atelectasis treatment
- In January 2016, Monaghan Medical Corporation announced the launch of “Manometer Adapter” for their “Aerobika Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP)” device. The adapter is basically a visual aid for helping physicians and patients in identification of respiratory therapies by identifying the requirement of exhalations. This information is highly useful in providing real-time feedback to patients helping them achieve the desirable pressure for effective respiratory therapies
Competitive Analysis:
Global oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global oscillating positive expiratory pressure (OPEP) market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
View Detailed Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-oscillating-positive-expiratory-pressure-opep-market