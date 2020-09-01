Global C-Arms Market research report gives details of recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions, and competitive research by the several key players and brands that are driving the market. While forming this top-class market report containing detailed market analysis, inputs from industry experts have been chewed over. A variety of definitions and classification of the industry, applications of the industry and chain structure are covered in this Global C-Arms Market report. It also puts a light on the company profiles, product specifications, production value, company’s contact information and market shares for company. The C-Arms Market report also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019, and forecast period of 2020-2027.

Global C-Arms Market By Type (Mobile C-Arms, Fixed C-Arms), Technology (Image Intensifiers, Flat Panel), Application (Orthopedic and Trauma Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Neuro Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urology, Pain Management, General Surgery, Others) End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Centers, Speciality Clinics, Others), Country (U.S., Canada and Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Rest of Middle East, Brazil and Rest of South America) Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

The major players covered in the report are Assing S.p.A, BMI Biomedical International s.r.l., AADCO Medical, Inc., Eurocolumbus s.r.l., Shimadzu Corporation, ITALRAY, Hologic Inc., Villa Sistemi Medicali Spa., STEPHANIX,MS WESTFALIA GMBH, Siemens Healthcare GmbH., Ziehm Imaging, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Inc.., EcoRay , INTERMEDICAL S.r.l., Ecotron and GE Healthcare among others among other players domestic and global. C-Arms market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

MARKET ANALYSIS AND INSIGHTS: GLOBAL C-ARMS MARKET

C-Arms market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 3,932.98 million by 2027. Technological advancement in c-arms is the factors for the market growth.

A C-arm is an imaging scanner intensifier. It is based on the X-ray technology and is majorly used in operating rooms of clinics and hospitals. The C-shaped arm is use to connect the X-ray detector and the X-ray source to each other which is what gives it the name. The device provides real time high-resolution X-ray images, allowing the physician to make any corrections that may be required by monitoring progress at any point during the operation.

The C-arm consists of an X-ray source (generator) and a flat panel detector or an image intensifier. The C-shaped arm allows movement in all directions so that images of the patient can be taken from all directions. The X-rays from the generator penetrate the body of the patient and the image intensifier converts the X-rays into images that are shown on the C-arm monitor. Prior to using modern flat panel detectors, analog image intensifiers were used.

C-Arms demand has been increased with rising acceptance of minimally invasive procedures will accelerate the market growth. For instance, In September, 2018, In April, Siemens Healthineers Launched Cios Alpha for treatment of vascular and endovascular procedures. By this product launch company enhances their brand portfolio.

This C-Arms market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global C-Arms Market Scope and Market Size

C-Arms market is segmented of the basis of product type, application and type, end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into mobile C-Arms, fixed C-Arms. Mobile C-Arms segment is dominating in the market because mobile-C arms are easily handled for various diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive surgeries. Technological advancement in c-arms fuel the growth of this market. For instance In September 2019, Siemens Healthineer received FDA approval for its product Artis icono. By this product launch company increase brand awareness.

C-arms were introduced in 1955 since then, after the new technological advancements, the mobile C-arms imaging systems has became essential part of hospitals for various procedures such as orthopaedics surgery, vascular surgery and others.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into image intensifiers, flat panel. Image intensifiers are dominating in the market because image intensifiers provide high resolution image compare than flat panel. However, flat panel is growing with highest CAGR due to advancement of technology in C-Arms.

On the basis of model type, the market is segmented into floor mounted, ceiling mounted. Floor mounted is dominating the market because it is mostly used by surgeons and experts. However ceiling mounted is growing with highest CAGR due to its high demand and usage in hospitals.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into orthopaedic and trauma surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, neuro surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, urology, pain management, general surgery, others. Orthopaedic and trauma surgeries are dominating in the market rising used of C-Arms in orthopaedic and trauma surgeries.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospital, diagnostic centres, speciality clinics, others. Hospitals segment is dominating in the market because hospital segment provide better treatment facilities compare than others.

C-Arms Market Country Level Analysis

C-Arms market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, Type, Model Type, Application, End User and country as referenced above.

The countries covered in the C-Arms market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Country Level Analysis, By Type

North America dominates the C-Arms market as the U.S. is leader in C-Arms. In North America due to better advancement in technology, rising case of various surgeries especially in U.S., Asia-Pacific is growing with the highest CAGR due to increase in medical tourism as well as increase in population. Numbers of companies in emerging countries are increasing due to increase in demand for neurology disease, hospitals and other areas. Numbers of companies in emerging countries are increasing due to increase in demand

For orthopaedic injuries additional rising number of healthcare expenditure and rising geriatric population in China. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of rising cases of orthopaedic injuries.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

HUGE INVESTMENT BY LABORATORY FOR C-ARMS AND NEW TECHNOLOGY PENETRATION

C-Arms market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in life science industry with C-Arms demand impact of technological development in laboratory services and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the C-Arms market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND C-ARMS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

C-Arms market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, concept cars, product approvals, patents, product width and breath, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to global C-Arms market.

Many Business Expansion and developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the global C-Arms market.

For instance,

In March 2018, Siemens Healthineers launched new vesion Cios Select1 in European Society of Radiology (ECR). This product improved the system handling during surgical work flow.By this product launched company increased their product portfolio.

In November 2018, Jackson Health System (U.S.) expands strategic partnership with Koninklijke Philips N.V.to include IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition. This product increased the performance of operating room and workflow efficiency.By this partnership company enhance their business.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for C-Arms through expanded model range.

