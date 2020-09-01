Large Format Printers Market Growth to Surge Owing to Increasing Adoption by End-use Applications

Large Format Printers Market: Introduction

In enterprise application, adoption of large format display is significantly growing with a high pace. As large format printing is a powerful communication and marketing tool, with their large size prints with highly popular display option for public events, conferences, trade shows, and art exhibitions. Moreover, the application of Large Format Printers which include vehicle wrap and home furnishing are boosting the demand of market.

Large Format Printers Market: Drivers and Restraints

Availability of Large Format Printers in various price range is turning to be one of the major driving factors of the Large Format Printers market. Rising demand for large format display in industrial application is also turning to be another major factor of Large Format Printers market. Moreover, increasing usage of Large Format Printers in textile and advertising industries is another major factor driving growth in the Large Format Printers market in a positive manner.

High initial investment cost is the major restraint, faced by most of the vendors in Large Format Printers market.

Global Large Format Printers Market: Market Segmentation

Global Large Format Printers Market can be segmented across four segments, on the basis of print width, ink type, printing technology, and region.

Segmentation on the basis of the print width for Large Format Printers Market:

Major segments of Large Format Printers market on the basis of the print width include:

17’’-36’’

36’’-60’’

60” & above

Segmentation on the basis of ink type for Large Format Printers Market:

Major segments of Large Format Printers market on the basis of the ink type include:

Aqueous Ink

Solvent Ink

Latex Ink

Dye Sublimation Ink

UV-Cured Ink

Segmentation on the basis of printing technology for Large Format Printers Market:

Major segments of Large Format Printers market on the basis of the printing technology include:

Inkjet technology

Laser printers

Global Large Format Printers Market: Key Players

The major player operating in Large Format Printers market includes Canon Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Roland DG Corporation, Ricoh Company Ltd., Hewlett-Packard, Xerox Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., Electronics for Imaging, Inc., and Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Global Large Format Printers Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, Large Format Printers market can be segmented into seven key regions namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the Large Format Printers market in North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region will witness high growth, as Large Format Printers has greater demand for textile printing and outdoor advertising in the region.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

