A recent report published by QMI on containers as a service market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of containers as a service market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for containers as a service during the forecast period. It can enable companies to invest in containers as a service market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, thecontainers as a service market has been segmented by service type (management and orchestration, security, monitoring and analytics, storage and networking), by deployment model (public, private, and hybrid), by application (bfsi, education, government, healthcare, it & telecom, media & entertainment, retail, travel & tourism, others).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For containers as a service market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the containers as a service market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of containers as a service market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for containers as a service market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of containers as a service market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for containers as a service market.

Major Companies: IBM Corporation, RackspaceInc, SUSE, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Google Inc. Amazon Web Service (AWS), VMware Inc., Amazon Web Service Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Docker Inc., CoreOS Inc., Mesosphere Inc., Joyent Inc., Giant Swarm GmbH, DH2i Company, ContainerShipInc, Kyup, and SaltStack Inc. HCL Technologies, Mesosphere Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Service Type:

o Management and Orchestration

o Security

o Monitoring And Analytics

o Storage And Networking

By Deployment Model:

o Public

o Private

o And Hybrid

By Application:

o BFSI

o Education

o Government

o Healthcare

o IT & Telecom

o Media & Entertainment

o Retail

o Travel & Tourism

o Others

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o North America, by Service Type

o North America, by Deployment Model

o North America, by Application

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Service Type

o Western Europe, by Deployment Model

o Western Europe, by Application

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Service Type

o Asia Pacific, by Deployment Model

o Asia Pacific, by Application

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

o Russia

o Turkey

o Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Service Type

o Eastern Europe, by Deployment Model

o Eastern Europe, by Application

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Service Type

o Middle East, by Deployment Model

o Middle East, by Application

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

o South America

o Africa

o Rest of the World, by Service Type

o Rest of the World, by Deployment Model

o Rest of the World, by Application

