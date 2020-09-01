Adhesive Tapes Market to See Promising Growth Ahead | 3M, Shurtape Technologies, Scapa

Adhesives tapes is a combination of a material and an adhesive film and used to join or bond objects together instead of using screws, fasteners, or welding. Applying adhesive tapes instead of mechanical fasteners allows using lower temperature applications that can simplify the manufacturing processes. Additionally, adhesive tapes can protect surface area since there is no need to damage the surface by using fasteners or screws. Adhesive tapes are the best solutions for automated product production, whereas liquid adhesives are messy and time-consuming because they need to be sprayed or rolled onto the surface before bonding takes place. Presently, adhesive tape manufacturers are concentrating on increasing repulpability, the recyclability of paper adhesives, and compostability, the adhesive’s ability to biodegrade. While several repulpable mills are already in operation, there are few compost-treatment sites.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are 3M (United States),Nitto Denko (Japan),Tesa SE (Beiersdorf AG) (Germany),Lintec Corp. (Japan),Intertape Polymer Group (Canada),Shurtape Technologies (United States),Avery Dennison (Yongle) (United States),Achem (YC Group) (Taiwan),Scapa (United Kingdom),Teraoka (Japan)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Pressure-sensitive, Heat-activated, Water-activated), Application (Automotive, Building and Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Healthcare, Commodity Packaging, Others), Material Type (Polypropylene, Paper, PVC, Rubber, Others)

Market Drivers: The Growing Demand for Adhesive Tapes from Automotive Industry

Wide Acceptance Due to Ease of Applicability of Adhesive Tapes

Market Trend

Shift From Petroleum-Based To Water-Based Adhesive Tapes

Restraints: Volatility in Raw Material Prices

