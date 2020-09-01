Gold Bronze Pigments Market to See Drastic Growth Post 2020 | Eckart, KP Pigments, Velox

Gold bronze pigments are prepared from Cathodic copper and pure zinc. These are the scale like particles that does not have a regular perimeter. The metals are alloyed, atomized to the small particles and ground to flakes in ball mills. On the basis of particle size, the five grinding steps are necessary. Gold bronze pigments are popular in increasing the quality and value of the packaging labels, print advertising and wall papers. It is used in wide variety of industries such as printing ink, coatings, plastics, and cosmetics industries. These wide ranges of applications are fueling the market growth.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Eckart (Germany),Carl Schlenk AG (Germany),Kadion (Spain),Rothko and Frost (United Kingdom),Radior Metallic Inks (France),KP Pigments (United States),GRIMM Metallpulver GmbH (Germany),Velox (Israel),AVL Metal Powders (Belgium),Riddhi Siddhi Trading Co. (India)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Copper type, Pale gold type, Rich pale gold type, Rich gold type), Application (Printing Industry, Coating Industry, Plastic Industry), Color Index (Yellow, Brown), Distribution channel (OEM, Aftermarket)

Market Drivers: Characteristics Such as Different Shades and Blending of Different Composition of Bronze Powder is Fueling the Market

Benefits of Gold Bronze Pigments Such as Distinct Metallic Glow, High Resistance to Fading, and Others

Market Trend

Increasing Urbanization and Evolving Fashion Trends

Restraints: Highly Sensitive to Corrosion and Poor Resistance to Abrasion

Increasing Costs of Precious Metals

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Gold Bronze Pigments Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Gold Bronze Pigments market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Gold Bronze Pigments Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Gold Bronze Pigments

Chapter 4: Presenting the Gold Bronze Pigments Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Gold Bronze Pigments market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Gold Bronze Pigments Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

