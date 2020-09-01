Automotive Brake Components Market: Growing Demand and Growth Opportunity | Federal-Mogul Holdings, Beringer Brakes, Robert Bosch

Automotive brake is a mechanical device which inhibits motion of the vehicle by transmitting force from a driver’s foot to the cares brakes. The brakes at that point transmit the power to the tires and street, where the friction back and stops the vehicle. Different brakes and brake pads have different advantages. These parts, need to think carefully of the actual driving conditions and find the most suitable ones. The automotive brake encompasses several components including, disc brakes, drum brakes, pedal, pushrod, master cylinder, valves and emergency and anti-lock brakes. The automotive brakes are an important element to measure the performance of the vehicle and to guarantee personal safety the demand for the brakes with advance technology is booming in the market.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Magneti Marelli S.p.A (Italy),ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany),Beringer Brakes (France),Brembo (Italy),Continental AG (Germany),EBC Brakes (United Kingdom),Delphi Automotive PLC (Ireland),Federal-Mogul Holdings (United States),Nissin Kogyo (Japan),Robert Bosch (Germany)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Mechanical Brakes (Drum Brakes, Disc Brakes), Hydraulic Brakes, Power Brakes (Air Brakes, Vacuum brakes, others )), Application (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), Brake Fluids (Glycol Based (Absorb Water), Silicon Based (Doesnâ€™t Absorb Water)), Distribution Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Aftermarket), Brake Lining Material (Fully Metallic (Sintered Iron), Semi-Metallic (Iron Fibres), Non-Asbestos Lining Material (Synthetic Substance)), Material (Organic, Metallic, Ceramic, Carbon), Brake Components (Drum Brakes, Emergency brake, Pedal, Booster, Master Cylinder, Combo Valve, Disc Brakes, Lines), Technologies (Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD))

Market Drivers: The Increasing Sales of Luxury Cars Is One of the Key Factor of Driving the Adoption of Automotive Brake Components

Rising Number of Accidents Has Led To an Increase in Safety Features

Increasing Popularity of Auto Motive Racing In Developing Economies

Market Trend

The trend for High-Performance Braking System Based On Adaptive Braking System

Restraints: The Failure in Brake System Can Result In a Fatal Vehicle Accident

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

