Global eClinical Solutions Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 13.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. eClinical solutions are comprised of electronic health record, electronic consent forms, integrating eTechnologies, electronic data capture and clinical data management systems. eClinical solutions are helping researchers in end-to-end clinical research process providing solution, through proper management of lengthy clinical research process. Advancement in technology and government initiatives raises the market of eClinical solutions. It helps the clinical research organizations with regulatory document management, team collaboration and management of supply chains, site performance management and reporting which is increasing the demand of eClinical solutions in the market in the forecast period.

Major Players: Global eClinical Solutions Market

Some of the major players operating in global eClinical solutions market are Parexel International Corporation, Oracle, Medidata Solutions, Inc., Veeva Systems, ERT Clinical, eClinical Solutions LLC, IBM Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Bioclinica, ArisGlobal, Advarra, Anju Software, Inc., Bio-Optronics, Inc., DATATRAK Int., ICON plc, MasterControl, Inc., MaxisIT, OmniComm Systems, Inc., RESONANCE HEALTH, The Realtime Group, Signant Health, Xybion Corporation among others.

Global eClinical Solutions Market By Product {Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS), Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM), Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS), Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (ECOA), Electronic Trial Master File Systems, Safety Solutions, Regulatory Information Management Solutions, Clinical Data Integration Platforms, Other eClinical Solutions}, Deployment {Web-Hosted (On-Demand) Solutions, Cloud-Based (SaaS) Solutions, Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) Solutions}, Clinical Trial Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV), End User {Hospital/Healthcare Provider, Contract Research Organizations (CROS), Pharma & Biotech Organizations, Medical Device Manufacturers, Consulting Service Companies, Academic Institutes}, Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Drivers: Global eClinical Solutions Market

Increasing adoption of clinical trials

Growing number of contract research organization

Restraints:

Dearth of trained professionals

High implementation cost

Opportunity:

Strategic initiative by the market players

Challenge:

Stringent regulations

Market Trends:

The global eClinical solutions market is segmented into four notable segments which are product, deployment, clinical trial phase and end user.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into electronic data capture (EDC) and clinical data management systems (CDMS), randomization and trial supply management (RTSM), clinical trial management systems (CTMS), electronic clinical outcome assessment (ECOA), electronic trial master file systems, safety solutions, regulatory information management solutions, clinical data integration platforms and other eClinical solutions. In 2019, electronic data capture (EDC) and clinical data management systems (CDMS) segment is expected to dominate the market with largest market share because these are mostly used after the clinical trials are done. This is due to high number of conducting trails, high demand for eDiaries and clinical studies. Due to these EDC and CDMS product segment is growing and the number of trials are captured in the solution and kept for further examinations.

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented web-hosted (on-demand) solutions, cloud-based (SaaS) solutions and licensed enterprise (on-premise) solutions.

On the basis clinical trial phase, the market is segmented into Phase I, Phase II, Phase III and Phase IV. In 2019, Phase III segment is expected to dominate the market with largest market share as eClinical solutions phases are most crucial part and phase III accounts for the major portion as the clinical trials are mostly tested in the phase III and once they are cleared for this phase they are headed to further phase and then FDA approvals.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospital/healthcare provider, contract research organizations (CROS), pharma & biotech organizations, medical device manufacturers, consulting service companies, academic institutes.

1. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Global eClinical Solutions Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

2. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

3. Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2018-2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

4. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of Global eClinical Solutions Market across Glob.

5. Key market players and their strategies have been provided to understand the competitive outlook of the Global eClinical Solutions Market industry

In September 2019, Larry Ellison Chairman and CTO of announced their combined technology named as Oracle Generation 2 Cloud Infrastructure. This amalgamation of technology will improve database, analytics, Security, integration, and extensibility capabilities. With, this technology Oracle will able to stabilize its position in cloud application market.

In September 2019, Oracle expanded its platform for utility of customer innovation; this expansion will be a best chance for Oracle, to stabilize itself in front of the customers. With this expansion oracle will able to expand its market.

In June 2019, DASSAULT SYSTÈMES acquired the Medidata cloud based services. This acquisition will bring a major technological change in the field of bioinformatics and precision medicine. This acquisition will broaden the product portfolio of both the organization.

In September 2019, Parexel International Corporation expanded phase 1 research in Greater China to improve the support level for customers conducting phase-1 research. With this expansion the company will expand its product portfolio in the market.



Product Launch

In March 2019, ERT Clinical launches India’s first purpose built, product named as SpiroSphere spirometer, which will be use in clinical trial, it will captures research-grade clinical data and will provide better focus on both the data quality and patient. This will lead to clinical trial sponsors to confidently evaluate the efficacy and safety. This will lead to develop the market of ERT Clinical.

In March 2019, ArisGlobal, a leading provider of life sciences software, announced the launch of LifeSphere Publishing and LifeSphere EasyDocs, which will be providing prior information about validation and submissions management system to easily plan, publish, Compile and validate regulatory submissions, which will give company a better CTD reporting method.

In February 2019, Anju Software, the leading healthcare technology and analytics platform provider, launched the web-based coding system. This system will give easy way to handle the clinical trial. This software can be used while capturing the data of clinical trial. By this Anju software can add the value to the product, and will expand their market.

