Impact of COVID-19 on Almond Flour Market: Implications on Business

The global almond flour market may have witnessed a steady growth over the years due to the enormous demand for gluten-free and healthy flour substitute in the food industry. Almond flour is produced by grinding the sweet almonds to a fine powder form. This flour is generated as a result of almond oil processing, and then utilized in further processing as per the demand in food and beverage industry. Almond flour can be obtained from blanched and unblanched almonds. The latter, produced at the time of grinding blanched and unblanched almonds is known as natural almond flour. The flour is also called as almond meal or almond powder.

An upcoming report on the global almond flour market by Transparency Market Research promises to be a crucial source of information for stakeholders looking to strengthen their foothold in the market. The report would enable them to gain proper insight into the growth drivers and restraints. The exhaustive information in the report would unravel the opportunities and pitfalls in the market. The report runs through multiple standpoints such as trends, competitive landscape, product, application, and regional segments to understand if the global almond flour market holds out solid promise.

Global Almond Flour Market: Key Trends

Almond flour is rich the source of vitamins such as vitamin E, Vitamin A, omega fatty acids, vitamin B, minerals, and proteins. The flour is extensively used in industries such as baking, cosmetics, and confectionery. Growing number of chocolate and candy manufacturers, increasing bakery industry, and rising awareness in consuming healthy foods are believed to be driving the global almond flour market. Almond flour is mostly utilized in making pastries, cookies, and cakes. Furthermore, the demand for adding almond flour in various food cuisines in order to add nutritional content and flavor is also expected to fuel the global almond flour market.

Almond flour finds widespread usage in formulating skin care products such as lotion and cream. The natural ingredient in almond flour is advantageous for many household purposes. Consumers who are on paleo diet which consists of nuts and seeds, meat, and healthy oils and fats are choosing almond flour to a high extent. Rising urban population, increasing the standard of living and changing lifestyle, and growing demand for almond derived products such as almond butter and almond oil is projected to be boosting the global almond flour market.

Global Almond Flour Market: Regional Outlook

Region wise, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global almond flour market as the region has witnessed growing demand for natural dietary supplements. Increasing urbanization, growing number of food processing companies, and significant imports of almond-derived products could be responsible for propelling the global almond flour market in the region. Other prominent countries in the global almond flour market are Brazil and South Korea. Increasing demand for high quality cookies is expected to drive the global almond flour market in these countries.

Global Almond Flour Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the prominent players operating in the global almond flour market are Hodgson Mill, WellBees, Honest to Goodness, Blue Diamond Almonds, and TREEHOUSE ALMONDS.

