Wearable Medical Devices Market 2020-2026 | Market Data, Industry Analysis, Size, & Share

The global Wearable Medical Devices market size is expected to reach USD 85.6 billion by 2027 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. The report “Wearable Medical Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Device Type (Diagnostic Devices, Sleep Monitoring Devices, Neuro-monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Devices, Glucose Monitoring Devices, Respiratory Therapy Devices); By Site; By Application (Sports and Fitness, Remote Patient Monitoring, and Home Healthcare); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 –2027” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Wearable medical devices are defined as the autonomous devices worn by the individual to provide medical or fitness monitoring and support over a period of time. They are either worn as a body accessory or being embedded in cloth or shoes. They incorporate non-invasive sensors, wireless transmission, real time data processing capabilities, and also provide medical feedback.

Recent developments in wearable medical devices include alert mechanisms, decision support systems, and real time analysis. These wearables offer point of care, and remote management for rehabilitating individuals, disabled and chronically ill.

The prominent factors favoring the wearable medical devices market growth include an increase in the prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, consumer awareness towards fitness, and advancement in technology and medical innovation with ever increasing interest of consumer electronic companies. According to the study published by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2015, there were approximately 415 million diabetic people and it is expected to increase to 640 million by 2040. The high prevalence of diabetes is an important driver boosting market growth.

With a spike in infectious diseases over the past decade, the Stanford Healthcare Innovation Lab (SHIL) set up a team to study the impact of wearables to track infectious diseases. Moreover, in April 2020, Scripps Research Translational Institute (SRTI) launched DETECT, under which data from activity trackers and smart watches would be integrated into public health surveillance program for proactive disease tracking and population health programs.

Market participants such as Medtronic plc, OMRON Corp., Biotelemetry Inc., Apple, Inc., Koninklijke Philips, Dexcom Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Verily Life Sciences, GE Healthcare, Bio-Beat Technologies, Masimo Corporation, iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Preventice Solutions, Inc., CONTEC Medical Systems Co. Ltd, VitalConnect, Minttihealth, Biotricity Inc., Cyrcadia Asia Limited., Garmin Ltd, Xiaomi Technologies, ten3T healthcare, Fitbit, Inc., and Huawei Corporation are some of the key players operating in the Wearable Medical Devices market.

Players in the market are focusing on developing low cost wearable accessible to all strata of the population within the geographic footprint. In line with this, India based Muse Wearables is manufacturing a wrist based wearable tracker at a cost of INR 3,500. With this, it will continuously monitor skin temperature, blood O2 saturation levels, and heart rate to track body vital signs to diagnose COVID-19 symptoms in early stages. The device is Bluetooth enabled and could be connected via ‘Muse Health App’.

Polaris Market research has segmented the Wearable Medical Devices market report on the basis of device type, site, application, and region

Wearable Medical Device Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Diagnostic Devices Vital Sign Monitoring Devices Heart Rate Monitors Activity Monitors Electrocardiographs Pulse Oximeters Spirometers Blood Pressure Monitors Others Sleep Monitoring Devices Sleep trackers Wrist Actigraphs Polysomnographs Others Electrocardiographs Fetal and Obstetric Devices Neuro-monitoring Devices Electroencephalographs Electro-myographs Others

Therapeutic Devices Pain Management Devices Neuro-stimulation Devices Others Insulin/Glucose Monitoring Devices Insulin Pumps Others Rehabilitation Devices Accelometers, Sensing Devices Ultrasound Platform Others Respiratory Therapy Devices Ventilators Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Portable Oxygen Concentrators Others



Wearable Medical Devices Site Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Handheld

Headband

Strap/Clip/Bracelet

Shoe Sensors

Others

Wearable Medical Devices Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Sports and Fitness

Remote Patient Monitoring

Home Healthcare

Wearable Medical Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain Netherlands Austria

Asia Pacific China India Japan Malaysia South Korea Indonesia

Central & South America Mexico Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Israel South Africa



