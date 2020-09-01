Location Analytics Market Size, Future Forecasts, Growth rate, and Industry Analysis 2020-2026

The global location analytics market size is expected to reach USD 29.87 billion by 2026 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. The report “Location Analytics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Component (Solution, Services); Solution (Geocoding And Reverse Geocoding, Data Integration And ETL, Reporting And Visualization, Thematic Mapping And Spatial Analysis); By Location Type (Indoor, Outdoor); By Application (Risk Management, Emergency Response Management, Customer Experience Management, Remote Monitoring, Supply Chain Planning And Optimization, Sales And Marketing Optimization, Predictive Assets Management, Inventory Management); By Verticals (Retail, Manufacturing, Govt & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Transportation, Energy & Utilities); By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

In business sector, almost everything exists at a particular location and at a specific time. It could be things such as products, raw materials, facilities, employees, customers, agents, or events. Businesses can make more well-versed decisions by understanding how these components relate to one another through location analytics. This can improve both efficiency and effectiveness of the businesses. Furthermore, location analytics helps in targeting and understanding customers and also helps in optimizing business processes.

The location analytics market is mainly driven by increasing usage and application of spatial data and analytical tools in various industrial sectors. Furthermore, factors such as increasing adoption of location-based applications and tools among users, growing necessity for predictive analytics in several business applications, growing adoption and necessity of innovative technologies, and increasing penetration of social media for customer engagement are also driving the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, location analytics can considerably help the in making targeted decisions, aid in visualizing business performance, and also help in lowering costs and mitigating risks in supply chain management.

However, factors such as concerns with data privacy and legal worries, high initial cost of deployment, and deficiency of uniform regulatory norms, are expected to hinder the growth of market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing security concerns, lack of technical expertise and awareness, and poor connectivity and data integration also restraints the market growth.

North America and Europe take hold of more than half of overall market. As the retail industry in these regions is experiencing a significant boom, and penetration of smartphones and other advanced tools is high, there is rapid growth in adoption of analytical business intelligence and geographic information systems technology. Likewise, increasing focus on customer needs and customer satisfaction also plays a major role in development of this market. Furthermore, large number of individual customers or enterprises in Europe extensively use location-based mapping services, which has made this region a R&D hub for the market.

In European countries, location analytics is largely used to conduct marketing campaigns and customer management with an aim of business expansion. Furthermore, growing smartphone industry, and increasing adoption of GPS tracking systems has also enhanced the growth of location analytics in European countries. However, based on growing number of smartphone and social media users, service providers and enhancement of networking technologies, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a fastest growth in the global market during the forecast period. Huge population base, growing internet penetration has made this region a popular area of expansion for established as well as emerging companies. This is largely contributing to the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific region.

The key players in the market include SAS Institute, Esri, Oracle, Pitney Bowes, Microsoft, Galigeo, Cisco Systems, IBM, Purple, GeoMoby, Alteryx, Inc., CleverAnalytics, IndoorAtlas, Lepton Software, and Quuppa among others.

Polaris Market research has segmented the Location Analytics market report on the basis of level, application, material type, product type, product style and region

Location Analytics Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2026)

Solution

Services

Location Analytics Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2026)

Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

Data Integration and ETL

Reporting and Visualization

Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

Others

Location Analytics Location Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2026)

Indoor

Outdoor

Location Analytics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2026)

Risk Management

Emergency Response Management

Customer Experience Management

Remote Monitoring

Supply Chain Planning and Optimization

Sales and Marketing Optimization

Predictive Assets Management

Inventory Management

Others

Location Analytics Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2026)

Retail

Manufacturing

Govt & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Others

Location Analytics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France Germany UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan China Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil

Middle East & Africa

