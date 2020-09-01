EXPLOSION PROOF EQUIPMENT MARKET | INDUSTRY INSIGHT 2020-2025 COVERED PLAYERS: ADALET, ABB GROUP, BCOM SOLUTIONS, JOHNSON CONTROLS, BOSCH REXROTH AG

This detailed market study focuses on the data obtained from various primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using different tools. It helps in gaining insights about the potential of the market for growth which can facilitate the investors in identifying scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global explosion proof equipment market.

According to the report, the increasing demand from oil & gas and mining for various applications is expected to drive the market growth of the explosion-proof equipment market during the forecast period.

Explosion-proof equipment refers to products that secure the area from an explosion up to its boundaries. The use of these pieces of equipment depends on many propositions of protection, such as explosion prevention, explosion-proof, and explosion segregation. While explosion-proof equipment utilizes a strong, protective boundary to contain any explosion within itself, explosion segregation equipment identifies the source of the explosion inside a protective channel.

Fire outbreaks, loss of property and resulting casualties from explosions, etc. have convinced companies across various industry verticals to get equipped with solutions for end-to-end explosion prevention and control. This factor has been continuously driving the growth of the explosion-proof equipment market and at the same time also providing scope for technological advancements and innovation.

Industries such as oil & gas, mining, industrial manufacturing and processing, energy & power, food processing, and others are the end-users of explosion-proof equipment. Among these users of explosion-proof equipment, the oil & gas sector is expected to witnesses higher demand. The loss/damage to equipment and other assets caused by the explosions and all adds to a greater cost and hence, it has propelled the need for usage of explosion-proof equipment.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o High demand in energy and fuel industries to prevent explosions

o Cost of safety devices is high in aerospace, manufacturing and defense industries

o Industrial plants and safety concerns are generating demand

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific are projected to be significant regions for the explosion-proof equipment market. Due to the strong presence of the industrial sector, North America and Western Europe were key markets for the explosion-proof equipment. In those regions, the industrial sector was one of the key contributors to the economies. Oil & gas, mining, industrial manufacturing and processing, energy & power, food processing, and others are estimated to be major industries in these regions.

These industries have an established base which results in stable demand on the market. In addition, the majority of these industries witnessed a transition in terms of product development and production methods. These factors are expected to drive demand in the North America and Western Europe region for the explosion-proof equipment market. In these regions, major country-by-country markets include the USA, Germany, France, the UK, Canada, Spain, and others.

In recent years the Asia Pacific and the Middle East region have seen tremendous growth in the industrial sector. Major companies operating in this market have developed strategies to improve their market presence in these regions. Besides this, some of the fastest-growing economies like China and India have been major markets for various end-use industries including building & development, automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, and so on. Oil & gas, mining, industrial manufacturing and processing, energy & power, food processing, and others among these industries are expected to record high demand for the explosion-proof equipment market during the forecast period.

On the other hand, in recent decades, the Middle East region has seen diversification as regards industrial outlook. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and others have played a key role in supporting the growth of various industries, including building & design, pharmaceutical, automotive, etc. This is expected to directly or indirectly drive the growth of the explosion-proof equipment market in the area. During the forecast period, Eastern Europe consisting of Russia and Turkey expects healthy demand for the explosion-proof equipment market.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for explosion-proof equipment and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for the Global explosion proof equipment market.

4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications

5) Extensive company profiles of key players in the industry.

The researchers have studied the market in-depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application, and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies, there have been several primary developments done by major companies Adalet, Intertek Group Plc., Extronics Ltd., Bartec Group, R. Stahl AG, Pepperl+Fuchs Gmbh, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Cooper Industries (Eaton), ABB Group, BCom Solutions, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., CamLogic Snc, Johnson Controls, Excalibur Miretti Group, Shomal Co., Bosch Rexroth AG, Shenzhen KHJ Semiconductor Lighting Co. Ltd., Shanghai Explosion-proof Motor Co. Ltd, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Marechal Electric Group, and RAE Systems (Honeywell).

