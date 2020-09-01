Blood-Brain Barrier Technologies Market Structure Analysis for the Period 2015 – 2021

Brain is one of the largest and most complex organs in the human body. It comprises 100 billion nerves that communicate with a 100 trillion synapses. It is made up of hindbrain, midbrain, and forebrain. It is responsible for thought and movement produced by the body. The brain has its own security system-a filtering mechanism comprising blood vessels that allow entry of essential nutrients while blocking other substances-known as the blood-brain barrier. Blood-brain barrier is a semi permeable dynamic interface that separates the capillaries that carry blood to the brain and spinal cord tissue by blocking the passage of certain substances. It is formed by highly specialized endothelial cells. The vessels of the blood-brain barrier are composed of specialized endothelial cell that line brain capillaries from the vascular system that lack fenestration of pores and allow rapid exchange of molecules between vessels and tissues. The blood-brain barrier protects the neural tissue from harmful chemicals and maintains a stable environment. Unfortunately, this barrier is so effective at blocking the passage of foreign substances that it often prevents penetration of life-saving drugs to address issues such as injuries and diseases. Thus, discovery of new modalities allowing the effective delivery of drugs and bio-macromolecules to the central nervous system (CNS) is of great importance for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation are key events in CNS disorders like stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis. However, the drugs for CNS treatment, such as neurotrophic factors, including BDNF, EPO (erythropoietin), and anti-inflammatory antibodies (e.g., Enbrel and Remicade), do not cross the blood-brain barrier in effective therapeutic quantities.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected]

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4183

North America dominates the global market for blood-brain barrier technologies given the rising incidence of neurological diseases and growing geriatric population in the region. Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in the global blood-brain barrier technologies market, with China and India being the fastest growing markets in Asia Pacific. The key driving forces for the blood-brain barrier technologies market in developing countries are the large pool of patients, increasing awareness about the disease, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising government funding in the region.

Increasing prevalence of neurological diseases such as meningitis, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and encephalitis, growing geriatric population, increasing in healthcare expenditure, rising investment in research and development for the development of new drugs and delivery devices, increasing awareness about healthcare, and increasing number of initiatives by various governments and government associations are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global blood-brain barrier technologies market. However, complex regulatory frameworks for the approval of drugs in most countries and long approval time for drugs owing to the insufficient knowledge of the brain are major restraints for the growth of the global blood-brain barrier technologies market.

To receive extensive list of important regions, Request Methodology here @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/4183

Innovation of drugs and delivery devices to cross the blood-brain barrier would help develop opportunities for the global blood-brain barrier technologies market. The major companies operating in the global blood-brain barrier technologies market are Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd., F. Hoffmann La-Roche, Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer, Inc., biOasia Technologies, Inc., Cypress Biosciences, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical N.V., NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB, and ArmaGen.

You Can Request for TOC Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/4183

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s

Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

Naved Beg

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com