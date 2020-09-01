Bio-degradable Packaging Market Size Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025 With COVID -19 Impact Including Key Players – BASF SE, The International Paper Company, Mondi plc, Smurfit Kappa Group plc

KD Market Insights has published a report on global Bio-degradable Packaging market research report. The report offers valuable market insights drivers which would aid the industry leaders to develop and line up their market strategies supported by reliable and accurate data. According to KD Market Insights report, the global Bio-degradable Packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period i.e. 2020-2025. The market was held to USD XX.X Million in 2019 and is projected to reach to a valuation of USD XX.X Million in 2025. The report covers a detailed chapter on market segmentation of Bio-degradable Packaging market covering market segments by packaging type, application and geography.

The report offers an exhaustive analysis of the market trends, opportunities, growth areas and industry drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Growth Drivers – Bio-degradable Packaging Market

Growing Shift Towards Eco-friendly Packaging

The most used material for packaging is plastic. Despite the ease of producing plastic packaging materials, there are multiple environmental consequences, like long decomposition rates and damage to natural ecosystems. The hasty increase in non-biodegradable packaging waste has caused adverse environmental concerns, which has made the world concerned about the overuse of plastics packaging. Consumers are becoming environmentally aware and looking forward to minimizing their participation in rising environmental pollution. The companies across many sectors are increasingly using eco-friendly packaging materials such as metals, biopolymers and more. Further, this growing shift from conventional packaging to more sustainable and eco-friendly packaging materials, it is expected that the global bio-degradable market will have an optimistic future ahead.

Segmentation

By Packaging Type

– Plastic

– Paper

By Application

– Food & Beverage Packaging

– Pharmaceuticals Packaging

– Personal & Home Care Packaging

– Others

This research report studied the Bio-degradable Packaging market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in 5 regions i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. This chapter of the report presents a comparison between emerging regions and developed regions to highlight the key factors and industry trends impacting the overall Bio-degradable Packaging market. Country analysis is also covered for various major economies across various regions:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This study evaluates and categorizes the key vendors in the Bio-degradable Packaging market. The key companies published in the report include among others,

– BASF SE

– The International Paper Company

– Mondi plc

– Smurfit Kappa Group plc

– Stora Enso Oyj

– Holmen

– MeadWestvaco Corporation

– NatureWorks LLC

– RockTenn

– Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

– Other Major & Niche Players.

The competitive strategic window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of the market share and company profiles of major vendors. This section provides company’s metrics such as business strategy and performance such as financials, sales breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, company snapshot, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, recent news & development and other market activities.

