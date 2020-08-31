APPLICATION TESTING SERVICES MARKET 2020 FUTURE TRENDS, DYNAMIC GROWTH & FORECAST TO 2028

A recent report published by QMI on application testing services market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of application testing services market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for application testing services during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in application testing services market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the application testing services market has been segmented by service type (professional, managed), testing type (functionality testing, usability testing, performance testing, compatibility testing, security testing, compliance testing, automation testing), delivery model (onshore, offshore), organization size (large enterprises and small &medium enterprises [SMES]), and vertical (telecom & IT, BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, government & public sector, media & entertainment, manufacturing, retail, energy & utilities, logistics & transportation).

Major Companies:

o Wipro

o Cognizant

o TCS

o Accenture

o Capgemini

o IBM

o Infosys

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For application testing services market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the application testing services market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of application testing services market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for application testing services market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia.

These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of application testing services market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for application testing services market.

Market Segmentation:

By Service Type:

o Professional

o Managed

By Testing Type:

o Functionality Testing

o Usability Testing

o Performance Testing

o Compatibility Testing

o Security Testing

o Compliance Testing

o Automation Testing

By Delivery Model:

o Onshore

o Offshore

By Organization Size:

o Large Enterprises

o Small &Medium Enterprises [SMEs])

By Vertical:

o Telecom & IT

o BFSI

o Healthcare & Life Sciences

o Government & Public Sector

o Media & Entertainment

o Manufacturing,

o Retail

o Energy & Utilities

o Logistics & Transportation

By Region:

o North America

o North America, by Country

? US

? Canada

? Mexico

o North America, by Service Type

o North America, by Testing Type

o North America, by Delivery Model

o North America, by Organization Size

o North America, by Vertical

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? The Netherlands

? Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Service Type

o Western Europe, by Testing Type

o Western Europe, by Delivery Model

o Western Europe, by Organization Size

o Western Europe, by Vertical

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

? China

? India

? Japan

? South Korea

? Australia

? Indonesia

? Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Service Type

o Asia Pacific, by Testing Type

o Asia Pacific, by Delivery Model

o Asia Pacific, by Organization Size

o Asia Pacific, by Vertical

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

? Russia

? Turkey

? Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Service Type

o Eastern Europe, by Testing Type

o Eastern Europe, by Delivery Model

o Eastern Europe, by Organization Size

o Eastern Europe, by Vertical

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

? UAE

? Saudi Arabia

? Qatar

? Iran

? Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Service Type

o Middle East, by Testing Type

o Middle East, by Delivery Model

o Middle East, by Organization Size

o Middle East, by Vertical

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

? South America

? Africa

o Rest of the World, by Service Type

o Rest of the World, by Testing Type

o Rest of the World, by Delivery Model

o Rest of the World, by Organization Size

o Rest of the World, by Vertical

