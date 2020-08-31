SEMICONDUCTOR IN AEROSPACE AND MILITARY MARKET SIZE: OPPORTUNITIES, CURRENT TRENDS AND INDUSTRY ANALYSIS BY 2028

A recent report published by QMI on semiconductor in aerospace and military market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of semiconductor in aerospace and military market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for semiconductor in aerospace and military during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in semiconductor in aerospace and military market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the semiconductor in aerospace and military market has been segmented by product type (memory, logic, MOS microcomponents, analog, others), by end user (aerospace, military).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. For semiconductor in aerospace and military market, the segments by region are North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the semiconductor in aerospace and military market.

North America and Western Europe have been dominant players in this market with the presence of major companies which have a strong infrastructure to boost aerospace & defense sector. In addition, some of the major countries like the US, France, UK, and Canada has been global exporters of aerospace & defense technologies due to established research & development centers, and others. Also, some of the major companies operating in semiconductor in aerospace and military market are headquartered in these regions.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register fastest growing semiconductor in aerospace and military market since some of the major economies like China, India, and South Korea are present in the region. In recent decades, these countries have witnessed strong government spending on defense infrastructure, as well as promoting air transport and space research. During the forecast period, the Middle East region is estimated to be a potential region for semiconductor in aerospace and military market in the aerospace and defense sector. It is estimated that Eastern Europe will have stable demand during the forecast period. Also, the rest of the world is expected to be an emerging market with increasing demand.

Companies Covered: BAE Systems, Airbus Group, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon, Infineon Technologies, Altera Corporation (Intel), Microsemi Corporation, Texas Instruments.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

o Memory

o Logic

o MOS Microcomponents

o Analog

o Others

By End User:

o Aerpspace

o Military

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

? US

? Canada

? Mexico

o North America, by Product Type

o North America, by End User

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? The Netherlands

? Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Product Type

o Western Europe, by End User

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

? China

? India

? Japan

? South Korea

? Australia

? Indonesia

? Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Product Type

o Asia Pacific, by End User

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

? Russia

? Turkey

? Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Product Type

o Eastern Europe, by End User

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

? UAE

? Saudi Arabia

? Qatar

? Iran

? Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Product Type

o Middle East, by End User

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

? South America

? Africa

o Rest of the World, Product Type

o Rest of the World, by End User

