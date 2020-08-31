Logistics automation Market Size by Product Type, By Application, By Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast by 2026

logistics automation market accounted for USD 43.3 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Logistics automation Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. The development plans, market risks, opportunities and development threats are explained in detail. The CAGR value, technological development, new product launches and Logistics automation Industry competitive structure is elaborated. As per study key players of this market are Dematic Corporation, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Murata Machinery, Ltd., Honeywell Intelligrated, Inc., KNAPP AG, Swisslog Holding AG, TGW Logistics Group GmbH, SSI Schaefer AG, Mecalux, S.A., VITRONIC, BEUMER Group, Toshiba Logistics Corporation,

Global Logistics automation Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Exponential growth of the e-commerce industry.

Advancements in robotics.

Emergence of cloud based technologies and IoT.

Lack of safety and security issues.

Lack of skilled personnel.

Implementation of driverless vehicles and drones in logistics.

Global Logistics automation Market Segmentation:

By Component (Warehouse & Storage Management and Transportation Management),

By organization size (Small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises),

By Vertical (Retail & E-commerce, Manufacturing, Oil, Gas & Energy and others) and

By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Logistics automation Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Logistics automation market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Logistics automation Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Logistics automation

Chapter 4: Presenting Logistics automation Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Logistics automation market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

